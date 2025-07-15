Jason McIntyre fired off a take about the Los Angeles Lakers' chances in the Western Conference if they land a specific player in free agency.

The Lakers progress through the offseason after making a few signings. After losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets, they made two key additions in Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton.

McIntyre appeared on a July 14 edition of Fox Sports' The Herd. He believes that the Los Angeles squad can win the West if they land Bradley Beal off waivers.

“If the Lakers get Bradley Beal, they're the favorites in the West,” McIntyre said, which drew a vehement “no” from Chris Broussard.

“If the Lakers get Bradley Beal, they're the favorites in the West.” Chris Broussard disagrees with Jason McIntyre, co-host of The Herd, on the Lakers' chances with Bradley Beal 🗣️ (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/YaVrLfFtT8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Lakers this offseason

It's another bold take for Jason McIntyre to make about the Lakers, who have plenty of work to do this summer as they prepare for next season.

Bradley Beal could be a solid addition to the roster, especially when it comes to providing scoring off the bench. However, it will depend on whether Beal is willing to come off the bench and can sacrifice a starting role for the betterment of the team.

The Lakers will presumably enter the second year of having LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the star duo. It's only been five months since the team acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, but the pair have shown they can shine as one of the best duos in the league.

Los Angeles is coming off a 50-32 season, clinching the third spot of the Western Conference standings. However, they suffered an early exit after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

The Lakers made solid addition to improve the overall depth of their roster, especially at center. However, they still have time to make noise this offseason as they could surprise people with potential key signings.