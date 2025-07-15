Jason McIntyre fired off a take about the Los Angeles Lakers' chances in the Western Conference if they land a specific player in free agency.

The Lakers progress through the offseason after making a few signings. After losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets, they made two key additions in Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton.

McIntyre appeared on a July 14 edition of Fox Sports' The Herd. He believes that the Los Angeles squad can win the West if they land Bradley Beal off waivers.

“If the Lakers get Bradley Beal, they're the favorites in the West,” McIntyre said, which drew a vehement “no” from Chris Broussard.

What lies ahead for Lakers this offseason

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

It's another bold take for Jason McIntyre to make about the Lakers, who have plenty of work to do this summer as they prepare for next season.

Bradley Beal could be a solid addition to the roster, especially when it comes to providing scoring off the bench. However, it will depend on whether Beal is willing to come off the bench and can sacrifice a starting role for the betterment of the team.

The Lakers will presumably enter the second year of having LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the star duo. It's only been five months since the team acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, but the pair have shown they can shine as one of the best duos in the league.

Los Angeles is coming off a 50-32 season, clinching the third spot of the Western Conference standings. However, they suffered an early exit after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

The Lakers made solid addition to improve the overall depth of their roster, especially at center. However, they still have time to make noise this offseason as they could surprise people with potential key signings.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
LA Lakers player Dalton Knecht alongside NBA player Darius Bazley. Have Darius Bazley in a LA Lakers jersey. Have the NBA Summer League 2K26 logo in the background
Biggest Los Angeles Lakers overreactions from 2025 NBA Summer LeagueDavid Yapkowitz ·
Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal (left), Kobe Bryant (center) and Phil Jackson react during ceremony to unveil statue of former Los Angeles Lakers center O'Neal at Staples Center
Shaq calls out B/R’s ‘criminal’ Lakers’ Kobe Bryant all-time rankingJosue Pavon ·
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
NBA rumors: Al Horford considering retirement amid Warriors, Lakers free-agency interestBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) looks on after the Lakers defeat of the Utah Jazz 101-96 at Staples Center in Bryant's final game of his career. Bryant scored 60 points in the game.
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant outside top 10 on B/R’s all-time listBenedetto Vitale ·
The Lakers Kobe Bryant holds up the Championship trophy along with teammate Shaquille O'Neal who holds up his third MVP trophy.
10 greatest offseason acquisitions in Lakers history, rankedSpencer See ·
Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4), forward LeBron James (23), and forward Richard Jefferson (24) laugh on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 99-93
Richard Jefferson gets real on cons of being Lakers All-Star LeBron James’ teammateJosue Pavon ·