The Los Angeles Lakers played a total of three games at the California Classic earlier this month, and have played two games so far at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Through those five games, there have been plenty of reactions from fans on social media.

Simply but, NBA Summer League isn’t always the best judgement of how a player might translate to actual NBA games. But it’s usually a good sign when a team’s regular rotation players do well, and likewise it can be concerning when they don’t perform all that well.

For the Lakers, it’s been kind of a mixed bag from both ends of the spectrum. During the first couple of games at the California Classic, Lakers fans saw Dalton Knecht’s play as a little concerning. On the other hand, the play of free agent wing Darius Bazley has fans dreaming of a potential steal of a signing.

But as the overreactions continue, it’s probably best to just pump the brakes for a moment and try and be a little realistic about what’s transpired in summer league to this point.

Dalton Knecht’s early summer league play

After two games at the California Classic, Dalton Knecht didn’t perform that well. He was shooting 5-of-20 from the field through the first two games, and had not hit a single three-point shot. Considering the fact that Knecht was one of the oldest players in his draft class, and that he already has one year of NBA experience under his belt, Lakers fans were a little bit concerned.

But Knecht bounced back in a big way during the Lakers’ second summer league game at the California Classic. He dropped 25 points while shooting 9-of-18 from the field and was able to connect on a couple of three-point shots. He followed that up with another solid outing in his first game in Vegas with 15 points while shooting 3-of-7 from the three-point line.

While the Lakers still have a couple of games left at NBA Summer League in Vegas, Knecht’s time is likely done. He sat out during the Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and not because of injury, but just to prioritize rest after playing in two different summer league venues.

The main reason why there shouldn’t be much overreaction to Knecht’s slow start to summer league is because he already has a sample size of NBA production. During the first half of the 2024-25 season, he was a regular in the Lakers’ rotation and played well. He even dropped a career-high 37 points in only his 14th NBA game.

While his play and minutes tapered off after the trade deadline, it’s understandable considering the rescinded trade he was a part of. Now if Knecht shows up to training camp and preseason and continues to come up small, then it might be time to worry. But until then, not much should be taken from his summer league performance.

Darius Bazely has been Lakers summer league star

Now on the opposite end of the spectrum, Lakers fans have been clamoring on social media for the team to add Darius Bazley to the roster. Bazely has been nothing short of spectacular for the team during summer league.

During the team’s most recent summer league game against the Pelicans, Bazley was productive all-around finishing with 12 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocked shots. He shot 4-of-6 from the field and he got to the free-throw line 12 times. That was after an eight point, 11 rebound performance to open Vegas summer league.

And both of those games came after his 27 points and 13 rebounds he dropped in the final game of the California Classic while shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. And one thing working in Bazley’s favor is he isn’t a newbie to this. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he has five years of NBA experience.

Bazley has certainly earned an invite to training camp, unless another team scoops him up before the Lakers do. And if that happens, it’s not the end of the world. Realistically speaking, the Lakers do not have an open roster spot to sign Bazley to a standard deal, and he is not two-way contract eligible. Now the easiest pathway to creating a roster spot if the Lakers want him is to cut Shake Milton’s non-guaranteed salary before the July 20 deadline.

But that would then eliminate the Lakers from potentially signing another free agent, and they’ve been mentioned as a possible suitor for De’Anthony Melton who is expected to be recovered from his injury. Simply but, the Lakers should keep their options open and not overreact to a few good summer league games. Bazley has to play well, he’s literally fighting for his NBA career. But it doesn’t guarantee NBA success, and he already has a large sample size to look at. As mentioned, a training camp invite should be extended, and then go from there. Just pump the brakes for a moment on immediately signing him to a regular contract.

Cole Swider turning heads at summer league

The last bit of news to address regarding the Lakers and summer league is the play of Cole Swider. Lakers fans are no stranger to Swider, he began his NBA career with the organization as a rookie on a two-way contract during the 2022-23 season. Since then, he’s had stints with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, and has been to training camp with the Indiana Pacers.

Swider has been another summer league star, and like Bazley, he too holds NBA experience. Shooting is the main thing that Swider is good at, and he’s been knocking down three-point shots at a 50 percent clip in the California Classic and Las Vegas.

This will be the final season that Swider is two-way contract eligible. He has yet to play on a standard deal in the NBA. His time with the Lakers, Heat and Pistons were on two-way contracts. His stint with the Raptors was on 1o-day contracts. Like Bazley, the Lakers shouldn’t overreact to his hot summer league play.

A two-way contract is possible. Right now the Lakers have two of their three two-way deals filled with Trey Jemison and Eric Dixon. They have a qualifying offer out to Christian Koloko to return on a two-way deal. Dixon is recovering from an injury and wasn’t able to play in summer league.

If the Lakers feel like Dixon isn’t going to be healthy enough, they could always cut him and sign Swider to a two-way spot. That is, if Swider is still willing to play on a two-way contract. The simplest solution in the immediacy though is a training camp invite.