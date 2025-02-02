The Los Angeles Lakers have made a franchise-altering move, acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking three-team trade. The trade saw the Lakers send Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks, while the Utah Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks. Along with Doncic, Los Angeles also picked up Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

One of the most immediate and unique changes following Luka Doncic's arrival is his jersey number. The Lakers announced that Luka Doncic will continue to wear the No. 77 jersey, making him the first player in the franchise’s history to do so.

Doncic has worn the number throughout his professional career, including his time in Europe and with the Mavericks. He previously revealed that Greek basketball legend Vassilis Spanoulis inspired his choice, as he admired the former Olympiacos star growing up, via Eurohoops.

At just 25-years-old, Doncic is entering his prime and already has an impressive resume. He led the NBA in scoring last season, averaging 33.9 points per game, along with 9.2 assists and 8.5 rebounds, finishing third in MVP voting. Despite missing a lot of time this season due to a left calf strain, Doncic has still been dominant, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46.4% shooting in the 22 games he has played.

Now, Luka Doncic joins forces with LeBron James, giving the Lakers one of the most dangerous playmaking duos in the league. Currently sitting at 28-19 and fifth in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers hope Doncic's arrival will push them into title contention.

The deal caught many by surprise, including Doncic, Davis, and LeBron, who were unaware it was happening, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison explained that the decision was based on concerns about Doncic’s conditioning and the team’s shift toward a more defense-first strategy. In return, the Mavericks landed Anthony Davis, one of the best defenders in the league, to strengthen their frontcourt.

Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas due to his calf injury, but he should be back soon. He could make his Lakers debut as early as February 8 against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers’ upcoming schedule includes games against the Los Angeles Clippers (Feb. 4), Golden State Warriors (Feb. 6), and back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz (Feb. 10 and 12).