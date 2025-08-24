The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club ended the PGA Tour season with a bang, as Tommy Fleetwood picked up his first win on US soil. The fan favorite bounced back from a devastating loss two weeks ago in Memphis to finally win. With the crowds rooting him on in Atlanta, fans around the world took to social media to do the same. That included Tiger Woods and basketball stars LeBron James and Caitlin Clark.

“Congrats and [salute emoji] Tommy Fleetwood!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings,” James posted on X, formerly Twitter. James predicted the Fleetwood win after Patrick Cantlay's shaky start on Sunday.

Clark also predicted a Fleetwood win and kept it simple once he got it over the line. “Awesome. Sports rock,” the Indiana Fever guard posted.

“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats Tommy Fleetwood,” Woods posted. Until Sunday, Fleetwood had the most top-ten finishes of anyone without a win in PGA Tour history.

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt wrote about Fleetwood's resilience through the close calls. “Cynicism mostly rules the day – especially on here – so it’s fun to see how many people are genuinely pulling for Fleetwood to finish this off. He’s as good a dude as you think, and he’s stood in and answered the [questions] when chances slipped away. Quite a pot of gold at the end,” Van Pelt posted, referencing the $10 million winner's prize.

Fleetwood nearly won in Memphis and came even closer at the Travelers' Championship in June. Add that to the 2023 Canadian Open, 2019 Open Championship, and 2018 U.S. Open, and there were plenty of close calls for Fleetwood. He has the monkey off his back with the Ryder Cup around the corner.

More Golf News
Tommy Fleetwood on the fifth green during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament
Emotional Tommy Fleetwood reacts to first PGA Tour win at Tour ChampionshipChristopher Hennessy ·
Keegan Bradley reacts after a put on the fourth green during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup playing captain chances take hit after Tour ChampionshipChristopher Hennessy ·
Tommy Fleetwood reacts after his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Tommy Fleetwod slays PGA Tour demons with first win at Tour ChampionshipChristopher Hennessy ·
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler nukes Tour Championship comeback attempt with water disasterChristopher Hennessy ·
Tommy Fleetwood prepares to putt on the third green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
LeBron James joins Caitlin Clark with Tommy Fleetwood Tour Championship predictionChristopher Hennessy ·
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Tommy Fleetwood has Caitlin Clark in his corner with Tour Championship predictionJason Patt ·