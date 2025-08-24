The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club ended the PGA Tour season with a bang, as Tommy Fleetwood picked up his first win on US soil. The fan favorite bounced back from a devastating loss two weeks ago in Memphis to finally win. With the crowds rooting him on in Atlanta, fans around the world took to social media to do the same. That included Tiger Woods and basketball stars LeBron James and Caitlin Clark.

“Congrats and [salute emoji] Tommy Fleetwood!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings,” James posted on X, formerly Twitter. James predicted the Fleetwood win after Patrick Cantlay's shaky start on Sunday.

Clark also predicted a Fleetwood win and kept it simple once he got it over the line. “Awesome. Sports rock,” the Indiana Fever guard posted.

“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats Tommy Fleetwood,” Woods posted. Until Sunday, Fleetwood had the most top-ten finishes of anyone without a win in PGA Tour history.

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt wrote about Fleetwood's resilience through the close calls. “Cynicism mostly rules the day – especially on here – so it’s fun to see how many people are genuinely pulling for Fleetwood to finish this off. He’s as good a dude as you think, and he’s stood in and answered the [questions] when chances slipped away. Quite a pot of gold at the end,” Van Pelt posted, referencing the $10 million winner's prize.

Fleetwood nearly won in Memphis and came even closer at the Travelers' Championship in June. Add that to the 2023 Canadian Open, 2019 Open Championship, and 2018 U.S. Open, and there were plenty of close calls for Fleetwood. He has the monkey off his back with the Ryder Cup around the corner.