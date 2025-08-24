The Houston Astros could soon welcome back one of their most important sluggers, as manager Joe Espada confirmed there is a “strong possibility” Yordan Alvarez rejoins the roster during the upcoming homestand against the Colorado Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reported. Since May 2, a fractured right hand has sidelined Alvarez, and he now nears the end of his minor-league rehab assignment.

Alvarez, a three-time All-Star, initially injured his right hand on a swing in late April but attempted to play through the pain before being placed on the injured list on May 5. The injury, later diagnosed as a fracture, kept him out for nearly four months and included a setback in July. Before the injury, Alvarez appeared in 29 games for Houston, hitting .210/.306/.340 with three home runs.

Over the past week, Alvarez has shown encouraging progress with Double-A Corpus Christi. In his first three rehab games, he went 5-for-11 with three doubles, three runs scored, one RBI, one stolen base, and a 2:2 walk-to-strikeout ratio. He split time as designated hitter in two contests and appeared in left field for one. Espada said Sunday that Alvarez’s fourth rehab game could be his final test before rejoining the major league roster.

The Astros, who entered Sunday with a 72–58 record and a three-game lead in the AL West, are aiming for their ninth straight postseason appearance. Their offense, led by veteran Jose Altuve, has remained competitive despite a wave of injuries throughout August that saw pitchers Josh Hader, Taylor Trammell, and Bennett Sousa all placed on the injured list. Altuve, 35, has been one of Houston’s most consistent bats this season, hitting .278 with a .341 on-base percentage, 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and an .801 OPS across 126 games.

Alvarez’s return would provide a major boost to the lineup, but it also presents challenges. Altuve has filled in at designated hitter for much of the season, which could force defensive shifts if Alvarez resumes DH duties. Espada may need to move Altuve back to second base full-time, a taxing role that could affect his late-season durability. The ripple effect may also impact trade-deadline acquisition Ramon Urias, who has held a key infield role during Alvarez’s absence.

Beyond the lineup shuffle, Alvarez’s power bat could make an immediate impact. Renowned for his postseason heroics, Alvarez has already compiled a decorated career since debuting in 2019. He was named AL Rookie of the Year after posting a .655 slugging percentage, the highest ever by a qualified rookie, and helped Houston win the 2022 World Series with a go-ahead home run in Game 6. He also owns an ALCS MVP award (2021) and a Silver Slugger (2022).

If Alvarez clears his final rehab hurdle, his return on Tuesday against Colorado would give Houston over a month to re-integrate one of baseball’s premier sluggers before October. For an Astros team battered by injuries but still in contention, his comeback could prove decisive in their playoff push.