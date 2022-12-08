By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There are few bigger rivalries in professional sports than that of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. These two teams have a long and colorful history that dates back to decades past. One might also argue that the most intense era of this rivalry was during the time of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Magic and Bird had more than a few unforgettable battles on the basketball court. These two proudly represented the colors of their respective teams, and it comes as no surprise that they have had their fair share of on-court squabbles as well.

Bird celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and of course, Magic could not let the day pass without sending a special birthday shoutout for his former rival:

“Happy birthday to my enemy turned great friend Larry Bird!! Larry was dominate since the day he stepped on the court at Indiana State and carried it one with the Boston Celtics!” Johnson wrote in his tweet.

Magic Johnson also shared a handful of photos of himself and Bird, which also included an epic picture of the pair while they were still battling it out during their college days. Johnson was with Michigan State while Bird repped Indiana State. This just shows how long the rivalry has been for these two legends as well as how their careers have run parallel to each other through the years.

As Johnson said, however, he and Bird eventually became good friends. Despite their intense rivalry, there was always a sustained level of respect between them — one that has carried over now that they are in their “prime” years.