The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday night by a final score of 103-96. The Lakers wouldn't have come out on top against the Warriors if it weren't for a fantastic all-around performance from guard Max Christie. In 31 minutes of playing time, Christie stuffed the stat sheet for the Lakers, as he scored 22 points — on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the three-point arc — pulled down seven rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots.

Christie played so well on Friday that he received MVP chants during the second quarter of the game. And after the game, Christie spoke to the media and gave a comical four-word Austin Reaves reaction to the Summer League MVP chants, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I felt like Austin [Reaves].”

Reporter: “You got some MVP chants at the free throw line. How’d that feel?” Max Christie: “I felt like Austin [Reaves].” 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/myvuf3k4d7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Max Christie, 20, has played one year in the NBA for the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.3 turnovers, and 0.8 personal fouls per game across 41 appearances this season (three starts).

The former Michigan State star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Christie converted 41.9% of his three-point attempts as a rookie.

If Christie can continue to play at this level in the Summer League, he may very well earn himself a spot in the Los Angeles Lakers rotation next season. Here's to hoping that Christie can lead the Lakers to a Summer League title this summer.