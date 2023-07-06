The Los Angeles Lakers are seen by most as having one of the most over-the-hill rosters in the entire NBA. Former Michigan State star Max Christie is on the rise, however — much to the delight of the team's fans.

On Tuesday, Christie's Summer League performance against the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs had NBA Twitter going bananas. On a day that Shaquille O'Neal's response to Jeanne Buss's savage omission on the all-time Lakers list went viral, fans seemed relieved to talk about the present day's action.

The Lakers are currently eyeing several intriguing free agent possibilities, but Christie's stellar play is forcing the team's brass to stand up and take notice.

Christie, a 2022 second round pick, put up a 25-point, four-assist and four-rebound stat line as part of a highly efficient performance. He shot 7-for-13 from the field, making four out of five three-pointers against the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs.

Max Christie with 25/4/4 on 75% TS in his 2nd game of Summer League pic.twitter.com/AoNJILXHaN — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 6, 2023

“He's tough,” one fan said in response to the noticeably thicker and more confident sophomore guard/forward.

“Defined build, smooth release, decent off the dribble, he’s pretty good,” another fan said. “Lakers scouting insane,” another commenter said.

Christie is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds. His outside shooting has been a strength to his game since his days in East Lansing, Michigan under Head Coach Tom Izzo. If Christie can continue his torrid pace for the rest of Summer League play, it will strengthen his chance at playing time in 2023 on a Lakers team in need of additional outside shooting.

He averaged just 9.3 points in 35 games during his lone season with the Spartans, but flashed the talent seen on display in the Lakers' 109-99 loss Monday.

Some Lakers fans went a little overboard during the loss over Christie's performance. It was all part of the day's fun.