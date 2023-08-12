Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol still couldn't believe that he's set to be inducted in the basketball Hall of Fame.

The Spanish big man shared as much on Friday ahead of Saturday's enshrinement, taking it to X–formerly Twitter–to share how he's truly feeling before the ceremony. He posted a photo where he can be seen lifting a 2023 Hall of Fame jersey bearing his surname and captioned it with, “Unbelievable feeling.”

Pau Gasol was selected to the 2023 Hall of Fame class along with fellow NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich. After a career that spanned nearly two decades and one filled with two championships and six All-Star appearances, though, there's no denying that Gasol deserves his place among the game's greatest.

In a recent interview, Gasol also compared his feelings about the Hall of Fame to what he experienced during his Lakers jersey retirement, saying that it's an “immense” honor that is also quite humbling.

“Honestly, it's a little surreal. It's hard to picture it still, even though it’s close by. Obviously, it's a huge honor. I'm still trying to take it in, one day at a time. It's kind of crazy to think about it, with the [Lakers] jersey retirement being a similar feeling. They are two different things, but I think they are two immense honors. So, pretty humbling, but pretty nice too,” Gasol told Los Angeles Times.

Gasol will be presented by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Toni Kukoc in his Hall of Fame induction. True enough, it will be quite the memorable night for the Lakers legend.