They shared plenty of rivalries and history on court together, but now is the time for the four NBA inductees of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to cut loose and bask in the moment. Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol all did just that ahead of their big night.

The highly accomplished foursome all took a photo together, which four-time NBA champion Tony Parker posted on his Instagram, via ClutchPoints. It is always epic to see greatness come together, particularly when it concerns players who all played in the same era. An underrated one, at that.

While it may not be as iconic as Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird or the Michael Jordan-led 1990s, the 2000s and early 2010s still left an indelible mark on the NBA, and helped it grow to new heights. LeBron James is at the forefront of that, but these individuals must be acknowledged for their huge contributions.

Immortalized on the biggest stage

Although that will formally happen Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield, this seems like a good time to properly put their legacies into context. Dirk Nowitzki opened up a larger pathway for the international pool of talent and helped change the way big men were perceived on the offensive end of the floor. His signature one-legged fadeaway befuddled many teams, including the Miami Heat en route to capturing one of the most improbable championship victories in NBA history.

Dwyane Wade laid witness to that stunning defeat but also dished Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks his own brand of NBA Finals greatness when he put on a performance for the ages in 2006 (34.7 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting). When it came time to cede the superstar role to James, he did so brilliantly and gracefully. Despite having his prime ended early because of injuries, No. 3 endured well into the heightened 3-point era.

Unheralded but undeniable

Tony Parker and Pau Gasol may have their HOF credentials challenged by fans who prefer the club be more exclusive, but no one can deny their singular impact, nor the one they had on their legendary teammates.

Parker was the perfect point guard to anchor Gregg Popovich's tight ship with the San Antonio Spurs. The talent of the team's core was undeniable, as the French native will be the fourth player inducted from that group, but the chemistry might have been the most lethal ingredient. Parker ensured that it gelled potently, while also thriving in his own right. The 2007 NBA Finals MVP will now get the spotlight all to himself this weekend.

While Kobe Bryant ultimately proved he could win titles without Shaquille O'Neal, Gasol was a superb No. 2 and an essential reason why the Lakers climbed their way back to the basketball mountaintop. The Spaniard displayed excellent touch in the low post and strong instincts as a passer. He was not always the flashiest or most exciting player to watch, but he was among the most effective.

The back-to-back titles from 2009-10 firmly put Bryant into the upper echelon of all-time greats, but it was a coronation for Gasol as well. He had his number retired by the Lakers in March.

These four men have shared some legendary battles. Hopefully, though, as they smile in that picture and give their impending induction speeches, they can fully appreciate their unique places in hoops history.