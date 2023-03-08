Los Angeles Lakers icon Pau Gasol will have his jersey retired on Tuesday in the halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies–which seems just fitting since he started his NBA career with Grind City before LA traded for him.

Sure enough, Gasol is excited to witness the momentous occasion, which is a huge validation of his contributions to the team and his impact to the game of basketball. Before the ceremony, Gasol opened up about the honor and how important it for him.

“It’s something very special,” Gasol said of getting his jersey no. 16 retired, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Spain international couldn’t help but feel some sadness as well, especially since his good friend and brother Kobe Bryant won’t be there to see him and his jersey retirement. Kobe passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

While Pau Gasol shared that he is proud and honored about the career that he has built, there is also a sense of loss for him as he’ll get to see his number go up on the rafters of the arena alongside Kobe’s no. 8 and 24. The former NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion discussed his relationship with Bryant and how much he treasures it, considering that the LA legend isn’t someone who opens up like the way he did to him.

It will definitely be an emotional day for Gasol, though we are sure Bryant is proud of his brother and what he has accomplished.