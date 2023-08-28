Rondae Hollis Jefferson has been getting the attention of the internet over his exploits in the ongoing 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. But it's more than just about his incredible play for Team Jordan, as he's becoming a viral sensation as well for apparent Kobe Bryant comparisons people are coming away with after seeing him perform and literally move on the court.

Hollis-Jefferson isn't naive about the comparisons. Following Jordan's 95-87 loss on Monday to New Zealand, the former Arizona Wildcats star was asked about his thoughts on being compared with the Los Angeles Lakers great and acknowledged it.

“It's an honor. There was only one Kobe, but to feel that love & that energy coming down the stretch, hitting those big shots, God was with me & Kobe was with me, for sure,” Hollis-Jefferson said (h/t BasketNews).

Jefferson once again shined for Jordan in the New Zealand game as he went off for 39 points on 12-for-24 shooting from the field while also grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording two steals. It was a performance Kobe Bryant would have been proud of. Unfortunately for Jefferson, his Kobe-esque showing in Manila was not enough to prevent Jordan from losing their second game in a row. Jordan is now 0-2 so far during group play.

Hollis-Jefferson will have tough sledding in front of him, as he and Jordan will be up against the United States on Wednesday. But if there's one thing everyone knows about the man everyone's been linking RHJ to, it's that no challenge is big enough to deter him.