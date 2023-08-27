The FIBA World Cup is in full swing and fans are talking about the top players. Luka Doncic is leading the tournament in scoring so far leading to exciting predictions. The absence of the man known as ‘The Greek Freak,’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, has fans feeling surprised.

Now the World Cup audience is gasping at a player whose style is incredibly familiar to all who can see it with their own two eyes.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was playin’ like a left-handed Kobe 👀

pic.twitter.com/aFjhReCVq2 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) August 26, 2023

The Jordanian-American Hollis-Jefferson played six seasons in the National Basketball Association for teams including the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 9.0 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds and nearly two assists per game on nearly 45% shooting, carving out a solid niche role for himself.

Fans reacted with astonishment on X as Hollis-Jefferson’s surprising doppelganger was finally revealed. One international fan called him the ‘Wish’ version of Kobe in his native language on X.

“Blazer legend,” another fan said about the ex-Arizona Wildcat and native of Chester, Pennsylvania.

“Lefty killa,” another fan said in the comment section.

The 6-foot-6, 200-plus pound forward has always been known as an incredible athlete, but his play in the World Cup has clued fans in to his jump shooting abilities as well as his ability to mimic Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Hollis-Jefferson ranks 9th in FIBA World Cup play in scoring while Mavs star Luka Doncic is leading the way with Slovenia’s national team. Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 24 points per game on 7-for-11 shooting including over 80 percent from the charity stripe in World Cup play.

The FIBA World Cup continues this week, and Hollis-Jefferson is sure to garner more bold takes as he continues his blistering hot performance in international play.