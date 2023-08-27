It's safe to say Team USA has put an impressive, undefeated exhibition slate behind it as the 2023 FIBA World Cup gets fully underway. As the Americans prepare for their second game of group play against Greece on Monday morning, though, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton couldn't help but smile when tasked with reacting to their viral dunk photo from a friendly win over Germany last week.

“Oh, that's elite. Tyrese told me that he didn't have bounce, which I'm not listening to anymore cause he's every bit of two-to-three inches higher than me,” Reaves said. “Not saying I'm very athletic, but this is one of my favorite pictures of all-time, honestly.”

“Oh that’s elite… This is one of my favorite pictures of all time, honestly.” Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton break down the dunk that led to this viral photo for Team USA 📸 (via @NBA / IG)pic.twitter.com/BKzx3301AX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

Reaves' steal and slam was the exclamation point on a stirring comeback win for Team USA. The Americans didn't need an extra two points right before time expired to complete their come-from-behind victory over Germany, but Haliburton made sure Reaves took the chance for a highlight-reel dunk regardless.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Austin wasn't gonna dunk it at first,” Haliburton recalled. “He was like ‘Should I dunk?' and I'm like ‘Yeah, dunk the ball!'”

Reaves, obviously, didn't hesitate before obliging, producing an instant-classic shot of Haliburton going simultaneously airborne to celebrate Team USA's hard-earned win.

“He was yelling at me to dunk it as soon as I stole it. I was thinking about dribbling it out, but once I heard him yellin' at me I was like ‘Alright, I guess I got to.'”

Reaves and Haliburton keyed USA Basketball's 99-72 win over New Zealand on Saturday, coming off the bench to help their team overcome an early double-digit deficit. The Americans are back in action on Monday against Greece.