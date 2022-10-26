Russell Westbrook’s status for Nuggets matchup amid hamstring injury, revealed

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and while he’s played every contest so far, Russ will sit on Wednesday due to the ailment.

Via Woj:

“Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is unlikely to play vs. the Nuggets tonight (ESPN, 10 ET), but remains hopeful of a return vs. the Timberwolves on Friday, sources tell ESPN.”

As noted, Westbrook is eyeing a return to the lineup on Friday. The former MVP is the subject of non-stop trade rumors, especially after a brutal start to the campaign. He’s averaging just 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting a putrid 28% from the field and 8% from downtown.

Russell Westbrook has featured both in the first and second unit this season as well and Stephen A. Smith said on Wednesday that sources close to him say Russ is set to lead the bench on Friday if he suits up:

"[Russell Westbrook] is going to probably come off the bench and lead the second unit Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That's what I'm being told." — @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/tZho1ao46h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

Westbrook apparently believed his hamstring injury came from coming off the bench for the first time in his career, saying his body wasn’t used to preparing that way. Take it for what you will.

Although the Lakers were really hoping the Westbrook experiment could work out in Year 2, it’s clearly not. He’s struggling immensely to make any type of impact and the shooting numbers in particular are evidence.

Los Angeles continues to take calls on the PG and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pull the trigger on a blockbuster in the near future here. Hopefully, they can get some shooters in return if a deal comes to fruition.