Lakers truly exploring all avenues to offload Russell Westbrook in blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits at the moment. The Lakers’ offense seems to be stuck in 1978, a bygone era where all made baskets counted for two points. The Lakers, in their bid to zig while everybody zags, have become the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, making only 8.3 threes on an inexcusable 39.3 attempts per game. And the chief culprit of the Lakers’ putrid floor spacing is Russell Westbrook, who has made only one three out of 12 attempts thus far despite being contested less than any other player in the past decade.

In today’s NBA, the three-point shot is all the rage, as knockdown shooting from beyond the arc makes the lives of everybody easier. LeBron James, of all people, knows this, having led teams to deep playoff runs in years past with reliable marksmen by his side.

Thus, it’s understandable why the Lakers are exhausting all options to jettison the much-maligned former MVP, going far and wide to see which team is willing to take on Westbrook’s $47 million contract. And it’s not for a lack of trying that the Lakers have remained stuck with the mercurial 6’3 guard, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now. According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop,” Windhorst wrote.

Recounting all the trade rumors in the past few months, Russell Westbrook has been linked to a move to the Indiana Pacers (for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner), Utah Jazz (for Mike Conley), San Antonio Spurs (for Josh Richardson/Doug McDermott), Charlotte Hornets (for Terry Rozier), and the Houston Rockets (a botched move for John Wall). The Lakers have only stopped short of actually booking Westbrook a flight already to the aforementioned cities/states.

Still, with the Lakers’ current circumstance, it’s a marvel that Westbrook hasn’t been dealt yet, the primary holdup being the Lakers’ refusal to include their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders in such a deal. The delicate situation requires a tough balancing act between wanting to surround LeBron James with elite talent to maximize the remaining years of his extended prime and not neglecting the future beyond The King’s stint in LA.

However, with fan unrest at an all-time high, it might be best for the Lakers to pull the trigger on a Russell Westbrook deal without having to wait for their season to be unsalvageable before making any drastic changes.