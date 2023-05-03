Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers won a thrilling Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, highlighted by a dominant performance from Anthony Davis. NBA insider Shams Charania believes if the Lakers can get the Game 1 version of Anthony Davis and LeBron James continues to be the player the world knows he is, the Lakers can dream of a championship.

"If Anthony Davis is dominant as he is…if LeBron James is LeBron James…they have a chance to win the championship." Shams Charania on the Lakers' title chances after going up 1-0 over the Warriors 🗣 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/E6Bx4hWYe4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

“If he’s [LeBron James] good, solid, controls the tempo, and Anthony Davis is dominant like this, they have a chance, they have a chance to win a championship.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Strong take from Shams, although it is not a surprise given how the Lakers have looked in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. After a series win against the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers looked more than capable of taking their second round series against the defending champion Warriors in Game 1.

If the Lakers are going to win a championship, Shams is right on the money in the fact it will be on the back of strong play from Anthony Davis. Davis was the best player on the floor on Tuesday, on both ends of the court. He had 30 points and 23 rebounds, and did it on 11/19 shooting from the field. On the defensive side, he had four blocks while affecting countless others. The Lakers took Game 1 simply because Anthony Davis played like the superstar he is.

Heading into Game 2, the Lakers and Anthony Davis will be expecting more of the same from the Los Angeles big man. When he dominates and LeBron James plays like LeBron James, Shams is right that the Lakers could win it all.