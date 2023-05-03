ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t complete the comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1. Despite the disheartening loss, it’s far from a panicked environment inside the locker room.

Klay Thompson spoke candidly on the mental shift going from Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings to suddenly facing off in a news series against LeBron James and co.

“It was a quick turnaround but you can’t dwell on it because you’ve got a really good team over there,” said the Warriors star. “They do things differently from the Kings. They present some big challenges and saw that tonight.”

Despite losing homecourt advantage, Thompson asserted that the Warriors have taken the defeat in stride as they look ahead to the rest of the series.

“Morale is not low. We know we let one slip away but we’ve got an opportunity to watch film tomorrow and see how we can attack them better.”

Klay Thompson finished with six three-pointers but didn’t have his most efficient scoring night in Game 1. The Warriors sharpshooter went 9-of-25 from the field and missed 10 of his 16 attempts from beyond the arc. In a game that was within three points in the final seconds, any of those makes could have been the difference.

Golden State did just overcome a 2-0 deficit in the previous round so a 1-0 hole is far from insurmountable. But in a series with proven stars and title winners – one of them being named LeBron James – on the other side this time around, every game matters that much more.