Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has been doing a lot of things since his retirement from the NBA. Well, the Hall of Fame big man just crossed another item off his bucket list after he landed a key role in the Australian government.

Nope, Shaq hasn’t changed his nationality. O’Neal is still a citizen of the United States. However, he’s reportedly been enlisted as part of a faction of the government that aims to implement certain reforms for the Indigenous people of the country.

No less than Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese introduced the Lakers icon as the newest and most high-profile member of the movement that “is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.”

Shaq did not take any questions from the press during the event, but he did tell the prime minister that he was at the nation’s disposal (via The Globe and Mail):

“I’m here in your country, whatever you need from me you just let me know,” O’Neal told Albanese.

For his part, Albanese had nothing but good things to say about Shaq, who reportedly requested to be involved in what he considered to be a “noble task.”

“We want to build the broadest possible support and we want to engage with people who can connect with young people in particular but with all sections of society,” Albanese said. “Shaq has that record of … bringing people together of different backgrounds which is consistent with our approach.”

Shaq has one of the biggest hearts in all of the NBA, and it actually doesn’t come as a surprise that he’s now been tasked with a role that puts him in a position to extend help to those that are in need.