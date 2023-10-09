The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship and LeBron James is a big reason why. Now 38 and the oldest player in the NBA, James believes his team has a legitimate chance at dethroning the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

James took to social media on Sunday in an attempt to decipher something a star NFL player said that referenced him on the field. The man known as ‘The King' also had a fun moment with Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry that led to Team USA talks.

On Monday, former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers laid out the reasons why he believes Top 75 all-time player Paul Pierce does not like LeBron James. According to Chalmers, there is “something personal” in the two small forwards' comparisons to each other, and Pierce still feels slighted after all these years.

Paul Pierce doesn’t like LeBron James, right?! Why? I asked Mario Chalmers: “I think it’s something personal. But for me, I just feel like Paul Pierce never got the respect that he deserved when it comes to him being that type of caliber player he is – because when you think… pic.twitter.com/435uD9rO5o — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 9, 2023

“He just mad Kyrie destroyed him in the playoffs,” one commenter said in response to Chalmers' shocking take.

Chalmers has a podcast coming out soon and is widely regarded as one of the most clutch players in the young history of the Miami Heat franchise. Chalmers averaged 8.9 points over the duration of his NBA career and dished out 3.7 assists while grabbing 2.5 rebounds per game.

Recently Pierce commented on the Lakers' James saying that he believes he passed Michael Jordan as the NBA's GOAT (Greatest of All-Time).

Chalmers previously had his own strong take on the Lakers star James, saying that opponents did not fear them the way they did Michael Jordan according to legendary stories about the Bulls' former star.