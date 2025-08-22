The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL on Tuesday, when head coach Shane Steichen named Daniel Jones the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. The decision sent ripple effects through the franchise, as it places Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, on the bench to begin his third NFL season.

Steichen explained that this was not a demotion, but part of a broader plan to balance winning now with nurturing one of the NFL’s most physically gifted young signal-callers. The decision came after an open Colts quarterback battle, and Steichen said it was ultimately about consistency and command.

The Athletic's James Boyd took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, posting a video where he got the opportunity to ask the Colts head coach about the plan for Richardson. The video captured a straightforward tone as Steichen offered clarity.

“We had a competition. I made that very clear. … Daniel won the job, and so now (AR is) gonna see it in a different light.”

So, what is the #Colts’ long-term plan for QB Anthony Richardson? “We're going to continue to develop in the meeting rooms, on the practice field, fundamentals, details, still go through your process like you're going to be a starter because you're one play away.” https://t.co/1RocV0izLE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 21, 2025

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis in March after a turbulent exit from the New York Giants. Despite leading the team to a playoff appearance in 2022, his final two seasons were marked by regression, injuries, and turnovers. In 2023, he played behind an offensive line that allowed a league-worst 85 sacks—second-most in modern NFL history—and threw three interceptions that were returned for touchdowns across just two games. He finished his Giants career with 47 interceptions and began the 2024 season with a 2-8 record before being benched in favor of Tommy DeVito. Following the benching, Jones was relegated to scout team duties and even took snaps at safety before ultimately requesting and receiving his release.

In Indianapolis, the veteran quarterback has found a fresh start. During preseason action, the former Giants quarterback completed 62.5% of his passes for 245 yards without a turnover. Steichen and the coaching staff pointed to huddle command, decision-making, and veteran experience as key factors in winning the starting job—traits the Colts view as essential for a roster built to contend immediately.

That decision, however, came at the expense of a player once viewed as the face of the franchise. Richardson entered the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, armed with elite physical traits and the kind of ceiling that had evaluators projecting stardom. But through two seasons, the returns have been underwhelming.

Injuries have been the biggest obstacle in Richardson’s development. A shoulder injury cut his rookie season short after just four games, and his second year brought more challenges—marked by uneven play and additional setbacks, including a concussion and a hip issue. As a result, he has been limited to just 15 total appearances over his first two seasons. In that span, he has thrown for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, posting a passer rating of 67.8. The flashes of athleticism and explosive playmaking remain evident—particularly as a runner—but concerns around Richardson's decision-making, accuracy, and ball security continue to limit his growth. Still only 23-years-old, the former top-five pick has time on his side. The Colts are betting that with patience, structure, and a clear development plan in place, that upside can still be unlocked.