The New York Giants' rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was forced out of the team’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Thursday night after being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Dart, the first-round pick out of Ole Miss, started the game with a strong opening drive. He scrambled on the first possession, finding Gunner Olszewski on a short pass that turned into a 50-yard gain. A few plays later, Dart ended the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich. He finished 6 of 12 for 81 yards, but his numbers were impacted by five drops, two from Beaux Collins and two deep balls to Jalin Hyatt, as well as a 13-yard completion wiped out by a holding penalty.

The turning point came late in the first quarter on a fourth-down scramble. Dart picked up a first down on a 23-yard run before being hit hard by linebacker Jack Gibbens, fumbling at the end of the play. Although the Giants maintained possession due to a New England penalty, Dart grabbed his head after the collision and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung reported that Dart was checked for a concussion and cleared to return. However, he did not re-enter the game. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced him and immediately connected with Hyatt for a touchdown on his first snap.

Game broadcasters noted that head coach Brian Daboll had planned for Dart to play only one quarter, regardless, leaving it unclear whether his absence was due to precaution or the staff’s original plan.

Through three preseason games, Dart has been one of the Giants’ top performers. His accuracy and playmaking ability have drawn comparisons to Russell Wilson’s rookie emergence in Seattle in 2012. Each appearance has featured explosive plays, including multiple scoring drives and efficient movement of the offense.

Daboll has consistently maintained that Wilson is the starter entering Week 1, but Dart’s strong preseason has raised doubts about how long that setup will stick if Wilson falters.