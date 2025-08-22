Thanks to the SF Giants, courtesy of Justin Verlander, things are beginning to pick up. Furthermore, he made history against the Tampa Bay Rays by reaching 9th on the all-time strikeout list, surpassing Walter “Big Train” Johnson.

However, he experienced a tough loss against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Verlander gave up seven hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched. In the end, the Giants lost to the Padres 8-4.

Afterward, Verlander didn't pull any punches in assessing his performance, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“This was one of the more frustrating games of my career. Especially the season I’ve had, scratching and clawing to find a way out of it. Feel like you kind of found something to grasp onto and you have a game, inning like that, I’m being tested for sure,” Verlander said. “You just have to deal with it. Just try to keep making pitches. I look back at the game today, Tatis hit a good pitch down the line for a double. Machado had a great at-bat, the double — tip your cap — Laureano had a nice hit. Other than that, I don’t know. To have that result seven, eight runs or whatever the hell it is. It’s tough.”

Currently, Verlander has an ERA of 4.64, a 1-10 record, and 99 strikeouts.

The bright side for Justin Verlander and the Giants

Despite a losing record, Verlander provides a depth of experience, mentorship, and postseason success. As of now, the Giants are 61-67 in the National League West. Meanwhile, their postseason chances are not good.

They are 6.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card standings. Nevertheless, Verlander is the veteran presence that the Giants can rely on. Additionally, Verlander has been rebuilding since sustaining the worst season of his 19-year career in 2024.

In January, the Giants signed a one-year deal with Verlander after snatching him up from the Houston Astros.