A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers with another big win on Friday night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-111. This now moves LA to the No. 8 seed in the West with a 37-37 record, and they are now a step closer to securing their spot in the Play-In tournament.

Anthony Davis came up big for LA yet again. On a night when D’Angelo Russell was unavailable due to a hip injury, AD came out with a monster performance with a massive 37-point, 15-rebound double-double in the victory.

The Lakers actually mounted a significant lead early in the game, only for the Thunder to battle back and keep the game close. OKC was in it until the end, and Davis actually missed a key free-throw with 25 seconds remaining in the game. It’s a good thing the game wasn’t that close, and AD’s miss from the line did not cost his team — unlike it did in past games.

Be that as it may, a troubling stat pertaining to Anthony Davis’ free-throw shooting woes in crunch time came up during the broadcast, and unfortunately, this could be a cause for concern for the Lakers:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Davis' free throw shooting by quarter (and in the 4th quarter) 😬 1st quarter: 75.3% FT

2nd quarter: 76.7% FT

3rd quarter: 87% FT

4th quarter: 78% FT

Final 3 mins: 67% FT

Final minute: 56% FT pic.twitter.com/twq0lb5KiE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

AD is a pretty good free-throw shooter. He’s a career 79.4 shooter from the charity stripe, which is pretty much the same rate he’s draining his freebies this season. However, the glaring issue here is how Davis’ efficiency drops significantly in crunch time. This season, AD drops to 67% from the line in the final three minutes. Even more shockingly, he goes all the way down to 56% in the final minute.

There are so many factors that come into play here, which likely also include fatigue. However, there’s no denying that this is a stat that requires the attention of both Anthony Davis and the Lakers.