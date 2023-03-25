Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was in danger of missing Friday night’s game when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The high-scoring point guard from the Thunder was initially listed as questionable for the game with an abdominal strain.

The good news for Thunder fans everywhere is that Shai has now been upgraded to available just hours prior to tipoff, per the official injury report.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the key to Oklahoma City’s playoff hopes this year. He is averaging 31.4 points and 5.4 assists per game, and he is connecting on 51.2 percent of his shots from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander is hitting 35.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, and he also has been razor-sharp from the free-throw line, connecting on 90.2 percent of his attempts.

The Thunder will attempt to hit the .500 mark when they take on the Lakers. The Thunder (36-37) is coming off a 112-100 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team lost its two previous games to the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a huge game in the victory over the Cavaliers with 35 points and 8 assists. He hit 12 of 21 shots from the field in that game while making 10 of 11 shots from the free throw line.

The Thunder clearly need SGA in the lineup if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in the West. They enter Friday’s crucial matchup tied with the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the New Orleans Pelicans with an identical 36-37. It goes without saying that the result of Friday’s clash will go a long way for both teams and their respective postseason aspirations.