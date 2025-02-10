While the NBA trade deadline will be defined by the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, there was another instance that marked an odd change of events. The Lakers deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded which would have involved trading away Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish, but now they will return to the team sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles fans should expect both players to “return in the coming days” according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN as he would also call them coming back an “awkward reunion.” There is no doubt that it is since both players were ready to be traded to Charlotte for Williams.

“Beyond the awkward reunion when Knecht and Reddish report back to the Lakers (team sources expect both to return in the coming days), the roster's present construction, to quote vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, ‘has continued work to do to become complete,'” McMenamin wrote.

“The team is left with Jaxson Hayes, a springy yet green career backup, as its starting center,” McMenamin continued. “The only other big men on the roster are Christian Wood, who has been sidelined all season because of left knee surgery, and two-way contract players Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III.”

Lakers “dodged a bullet” with trade being rescinded

While the Lakers possibly looked to the buyout market for a center after the Williams deal fell through, it was seen as a crucial trade to give Doncic and James a talented big-man presence that Williams had at 23 years old. There was no doubt that the team was “aggressive” this past trade deadline and wants Doncic to remain satisfied so that there is no drama if he will or won't sign an extension with the team come the 2026 offseason.

“A wild week for the franchise, with one team source describing the Lakers' approach as “aggressive,” became more of a half measure,” McMenamin wrote. “The culmination of perhaps the most chaotic, transformational trade deadline in Lakers history has left the team failing in its first attempt to satisfy Doncic — ever aware that he will become a free agent in 2026 and that L.A. wants to make his decision to sign a contract extension a foregone conclusion — and failing to maximize James' 22nd season by ultimately not obtaining a big that Pelinka admitted the roster was lacking.”

However, a team source would tell to McMenamin that they might have “dodged a bullet” as Los Angeles gets back Knecht, Reddish, and a 2031 first-round pick.

“The team's ability to pivot from Williams will be critical for this group's chances, and limiting the fallout will allow L.A. to restore the momentum it has been building in the short term,” McMenamin wrote. “As for the long term, without Williams but with Knecht and the 2031 first-round pick? “That was a lot [to give up],” a team source said. ‘We kind of dodged a bullet.'”

The Lakers are 31-19 which puts them fifth in the West as they next face the Utah Jazz on Monday night.