When news broke that Mark Williams had failed his physical with the Los Angeles Lakers and would, as a result, be returning to the Charlotte Hornets, it took the NBA world by storm.

Suddenly, the second-most shocking trade of the Lakers' offseason was no more, LA's need for a certified lob threat was back, and both Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish would have to return to Crypto.com Arena as they attempt to put this very unusual chapter of their careers behind them.

And the worst part? Because the 2025 NBA Trade deadline has already passed, not only are the Lakers unable to adjust the deal to make it fair, but they can't go out and trade for a new center that fills a similar role. No Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, who has been a favorite trade target but doesn't seem to be available to the Lakers while Danny Ainges runs the show. No “Timelord” Robert Williams or any of the Portland Trail Blazers' other centers. And because of their cap situation, no huge buyout candidates like Ben Simmons, who had a former contract that makes him ineligible to land in LA.

And yet, while the Lakers do have 15 players under contract and may opt to keep things copasetic moving forward, if they decide to take the steps to get into the buyout candidate market, there are plenty of interesting options who could make the team better in the short-term, including a few with LA connections.

1. Mo Bamba

If the Lakers decide to free up a roster spot to go after a center-sized center who can play some defense, dunk lobs, and hit the occasional open 3 for good measure, there is no better option on the open market right now than Mo Bamba.

A former lottery pick out of Texas who has bounced around the NBA following his initial run with the Orlando Magic, Bamba actually played for the Lakers in 2023, when he teamed up with LeBron James and company for ten games down the stretch. Now granted, Bamba didn't actually make that much of an impact in his run with the Lakers, as he actually averaged his fewest points per game of any point in his career, but that didn't stop the 76ers from giving him a contract in 2023 or the Clippers from signing him in 2024 before being traded to and then waived by the Utah Jazz.

Suddenly free to sign with any team in the NBA except for the Clippers, Bamba could join the Lakers, fill a reserve roll on the court for 20 or so minutes a night, and hopefully prove to be more of a positive than a negative with his on-court play. Since 2022, Bamba has appeared in 134 games with 26 starts, averaging 5.3 points, 4.4 assists, and a block while hitting 48.3 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his 1.8 3s per game. He's played in multiple different schemes, has worked with everyone from Tyrese Maxey and James Harden to Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris, and in his minutes with LeBron James, Bamba even had a few highlights, even if that wasn't enough to keep him on the team long-term.

Factor in his previous desire to stay in Los Angeles during his 2022 run with the team, and Williams' loss could be Bamba's gain, as his career is rapidly approaching an inflection point if he doesn't land the “right” opportunity after his mid-season release from the Jazz. Fortunately, with few other options to fill the five spot who play the way Luca Doncic likes to, Bamba could have the perfect opportunity to show up and show out ahead of the 2025 NBA free agency.

2. Daniel Theis

What kind of player do the Lakers want to put next to Doncic and James at the five spot? Well, for one thing, they need someone who can go vertical and throw down an ally-oop, something both of the team's All-Star playmakers can do at an elite level. They also need a player who can man the paint, get up to contest shots, and hopefully bring in a few rebounds, too, with the athleticism needed to run coast to coast to remain engaged on both offense and defense as the game progresses. If that player is a young star who can be on the team once James retires, great, but at this point, beggars can't be choosers.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Daniel Theis is none of those things, but that doesn't mean the team should immediately cross him off of their potential buyout candidates list, as he does do a few things that have historically been winners for James-led teams.

For one thing, Theis is a stretch-shooting five who has knocked down 32.6 percent of his deep balls over his NBA career and has made nearly 200 3-point shots per season over his eight-year run in the NBA. While those numbers aren't on the level of, say, Karl-Anthony Towns, who is among the best 3-point shooters in the NBA at the position, they are serviceable enough to force teams to play him straight instead of crowding the box when Doncic and James are driving.

Theis is also a decent enough defender, holding a .9 defensive box plus-minus over his NBA career, including back in his initial run in Boston when he was considered a certified defensive ace. He can switch onto most power forwards and even some small forwards and has the potential to be a playoff performer, even if his spot in a postseason rotation would largely be matchup-dependent.

Throw that all together, and you have the exact kind of center James-led teams would always look for around this time of year, even if his fit on this current Lakers team isn't quite so smooth.

3. PJ Tucker

Because PJ Tucker doesn't make $12.8 million or more on his current contract, if the Raptors end up waiving him from his contract, or the two sides can agree on a buyout, the Lakers could swoop in and sign the veteran forward to their contract if need they decide to.

But would they want to?

Much like Theis, Tucker is not a rim runner, an athletic specimen, or the kind of player who will make fans forget about Williams any time soon. He can shoot 3s, even if he doesn't always take them, can switch across multiple positions defensively, and has more playoff experience than darn near any buyout candidate the Lakers could pursue due to his incredible run in the NBA.

With that being said, if the Lakers are going to take a shot at the playoffs this summer, they need players who can eat up minutes and do their job, which Tucker very much can do. Tucker fans technically play any frontcourt spot, including center in some matchups, and while he doesn't necessarily have the hops to play above or even near the rim, he can still bring in a rebound or two if need be, as he's averaged 4.3 per game over the past three seasons for the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers over that run.

If the Lakers want to add a veteran forward who can play in the postseason, hit a 3 or two, and play strong, physical defense in a limited role, Tucker is far from the worst option available on the buyout market… should he be waived, of course.