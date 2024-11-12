Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has faced early challenges in his transition to the NBA after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The Lakers’ move to pair Bronny with his father, LeBron James, has created the league’s first father-son duo, drawing significant attention. However, Bronny’s on-court performance has so far been inconsistent, with some observers noting his hesitancy and passivity. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently offered his perspective on the matter, critiquing Bronny’s approach to the game.

On his podcast, Gil's Arena, Arenas analyzed Bronny’s game, focusing on what he described as a lack of aggression.

“The problem with Bronny James’ game is he’s not aggressive and when you’re not looking to score it becomes a problem,” Arenas stated. “When you’re looking to make passes, you miss everything – right, if you just be ultra-aggressive, like I’m looking to score, you stop me then I make a pass. But if you sit here trying to make a pass and rim is right here and then it becomes an oh s**t [moment]… it becomes a harder game.”

Arenas compared Bronny’s play style to that of former NBA point guards Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, highlighting that even as pass-first players, they approached the game with an aggressive mindset that kept defenders on alert.

“When you look at the Jason Kidd’s, the Steve Nash, they’re passers but because they’re so aggressive, like I need to touch the paint, here I know where to pass,” Arenas explained. “His [Bronny James] game is passive, all the way around. Everything is secondary to him and it’s just this awkward thing when he’s supposed to shoot it, he passes. When he’s supposed to pass it, he shoots it.”

Gilbert Arenas criticizes Bronny James' hesitant play with Lakers

Bronny James’ stats in the five NBA games he has played reflect some of the issues Arenas mentioned. Over those appearances, he has scored just four points, alongside two assists, one rebound, and one steal, averaging only 2.7 minutes per game. The Lakers recently assigned him to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in an effort to help him gain experience and confidence.

In his G League debut, Bronny started and posted six points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block over 31 minutes in a 110-96 win against the Salt Lake City Stars. Despite filling the stat sheet, he struggled with efficiency, shooting just 2-of-9 from the field and committing five turnovers, highlighting areas in need of improvement.

Following his G League debut, the Lakers called up Bronny ahead of their 123-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors, though he played limited minutes in the game, registering only two minutes on the floor.

Bronny’s development is being closely monitored, and the Lakers appear committed to giving him opportunities in both the NBA and G League. For Bronny, a more aggressive approach on offense may be the key to addressing the ‘awkwardness’ Arenas described and unlocking his potential as he continues to adjust to the professional level.