When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James in the second round, there was always a course of attack for him to split time between the NBA and the G League. Through the years, the Lakers have utilized the South Bay Lakers for many of their young talents, and they will do so again with Bronny in the upcoming weeks.

After making his debut alongside LeBron James, becoming the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history, Bronny is set to travel on the team's upcoming road trip from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6 before beginning his time in the G League, according to Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles will play the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, followed by the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in LA as the second night of a back-to-back. They will then begin a five-game road trip, starting with the Suns again on Monday in Phoenix. Upon arriving back in Los Angeles after their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 6, the Lakers will begin their plans with Bronny.

The NBA G League Draft is set to take place on Nov. 7, with training camps beginning shortly after. LA plans on sending Bronny to the South Bay Lakers at various points throughout the 2024-25 season in order for the young James to work on his craft and development. Much like how Max Christie and Maxwell Lewis the last couple of seasons, Bronny too will go back and forth between the NBA and G League in order to maximize the reps he is getting in practices, scrimmages, and potentially games.

At 19 years old and still working his way back from the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer while attending USC, there is still a lot to be worked on for Bronny. That is why the Lakers and Bronny are going to spend time carefully working on his craft in the G League. The hope in LA is that with time, James can become a reliable defensive option on the wing that can guard multiple positions.

“All the cameras and stuff that are going around, feels good, but the work is yet to come,” Bronny told reporters before the season began. “I’m just looking forward to coming in and working with my guys and competing every day. Because that’s really what I want to do and that’s what I’ve wanted to do since I started taking basketball seriously. So I’m just coming in and trying to do my best.”

James took the court with his father in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, playing only three minutes together. While he did grab one offensive rebound, Bronny failed to score on two shot attempts in his limited minutes.

The Lakers will officially announce their roster move to send Bronny to South Bay in the coming weeks.