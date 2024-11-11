At 39 years old, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making basketball still look easy even for a man his age. James, who is about to turn 40 in December, scored another win against Father Time Sunday night.

With the Toronto Raptors in town, James led the Lakers to a 123-103 victory over the team that he used to beat up in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, as he produced a triple-double of 19 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Lakers' LeBron James makes intriguing comment about career after making NBA history

With that stat line, James became the oldest player in the history of the NBA to record consecutive triple-doubles. Last Friday, the first-overall pick at the 2003 NBA draft, amassed 21 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home, 116-106.

“It’s pretty cool that with the amount of miles I’ve put on the tires, lack of tread on these tires, and I’m still able to get up and down the highway and do it at a high level,” James told reporters in the locker room after the Raptors game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James also said that he isn't taking anything for granted, as he continues to maximize his talent.

“I just try to give everything to the game outside of the game before the game even starts, if that makes sense,” the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player continued. “I arrive here four to five hours before the game, and I’m already doing all the things to put me in position to be the best I can be when the fans are here and the ball is tipped and everybody’s going crazy. I've been blessed by the man above with some out-of-this-world ability from the beginning and then just took full advantage.

James can't put up big numbers forever. At some point, he's going to let Father Time win. And it seems like James is not interested in seeing what the final drops of what's left in his tank can do for him on the court.

“I won’t do it until the wheels fall off. I’ll tell you that.”

No one knows when James will call it a career, but it can't be very soon, given how effective he continues to be for the Lakers.

On the season, James is averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

James can continue defying his age on Wednesday when he and the Lakers get a chance to avenge their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last week, with Zach Edey and company coming to town.