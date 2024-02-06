Lakers' nightmare scenario for 2024 NBA trade deadline

Here's the type of deal the Lakers should not do at the NBA Trade Deadline.

LeBron James seems a tad underwhelmed with the Los Angeles Lakers as the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline nears.

The Lakers are 27-25, middle of the road on offense and defense, facing the play-in tournament (again). Over the past week — which culminated in a three-game win streak — LeBron has verbally stuck to basketball when asked about trades. Concurrently, he's found new ways to pressure the front office: Donning New York Knicks towels (after his agent publicly shot down NY trade rumors), threatening unrestricted free agency, and posting hourglass emojis.

For the third consecutive deadline, the Lakers are in a pickle. Do they gamble on LeBron and Anthony Davis' ability to elevate the roster into contention and seek improvements around the margins? Overpay for a star? Or retain future assets until the offseason — and risk irking LeBron. If you'll recall, Rob Pelinka's “do nothing” approach in 2021 did not go over well.

The Lakers' needs are plentiful: point-of-attack defense (especially sans Vanderbilt), 3-point shooting, size at backup center, and, in general, two-way skillsets.

Pelinka is armed with a stable of moveable contracts, but only Reaves (basically off the table) holds irrefutable value. D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Maxwell Lewis are more polarizing.

Star-chasing — Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Klutch client X — will be more feasible in the offseason. The Lakers can trade one first-round pick (2029 or 2030) before Feb. 8, but they can attach two additional firsts onto trades beginning in July (they have a slew of second-rounders). The front office reportedly finds the idea of keeping the picks “increasingly appealing.”

Pelinka, for his success, tends to overpay, even when the deal ultimately works out for his side. With limited assets to work with, a deeply confusing 52-game sample size of basketball games, and an impatient, 39-year-old superstar, this trade deadline could be Pelinka's trickiest yet. Here's one scenario he should avoid.

Lakers' nightmare scenario for 2024 NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets, as rare sellers, have been linked in trade buzz to seemingly every team in the league, and the Lakers are no exception. Los Angeles could reportedly target Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, and/or Spencer Dinwiddie, should Dejounte Murray negotiations with the Atlanta Hawks collapse.

Each one of those guys could help the Lakers. O'Neale fills a 3-and-D role. Dinwiddie would be a useful extra shot creator. DFS would arguably be an upgrade over Vanderbilt due to his shooting — he'd be an upgrade, considering his 3-point shooting (38.3%). There's a deal to be made, for sure.

But Pelinka has to tread lightly with Sean Marks. Even without Vanderbilt (and Cam Reddish for a bit), Darvin Ham has already had a hard enough time juggling the rotation. The Lakers need to consolidate their frontcourt, not expand it.

Of course, it depends on the cost. The Nets would insist on the 2029 first-round pick. The Lakers would attach D'Angelo Russell ($17.3 million) and Rui Hachimura ($15.7M) and another piece and Gabe Vincent ($10.5M) to match Dinwiddie ($20.3M, Finney-Smith ($13.9M), and O'Neale ($9.5M).

I just wouldn't go that far. Russell is a potential needle-mover when he's firing. Hachimura was a difference-maker in playoff games last season. Vincent started in the NBA Finals last year. Maybe this deal improves Ham's crunch-time options, but the upside is higher with DLo at his best.

This type of transaction is the worst-case for the Lakers: Overpaying for lateral moves, reshuffling for the sake of it.

The Lakers will do something. My prediction: They reunite with Dennis Schroder, and/or take a flyer on a high-upside wing that hasn't popped up in the rumor mill. They'll look to the buyout market to address shooting and size underneath.