Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James recently caused quite a stir on social media when he was seen sporting a New York Knicks towel while doing a postgame interview at Madison Square Garden. Many speculated that it was a subtle sign that the four-time league Most Valuable Player wants to play for the Knicks. Others think that it was a way for LeBron to put pressure on Los Angeles to make a move.

“[LeBron James] was cognizant and aware that he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks [on Saturday night]. Why would he mess with the Knicks? Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Lakers,” Brian Windhorst said during a recent appearance on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

At the end of the day, it is only LeBron James who truly knows if there was any meaning behind his use of the Knicks towel following the Lakers' 113-105 road win in the Big Apple last Saturday. In that game, LeBron poured 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action — the most among any Lakers player.

There is a chance that LeBron James is playing in his final season with the Lakers. He has a player option worth $51.41 million for the 2024-25 NBA season, which means there's an avenue for him to take if he is looking for a way to leave Tinseltown. The Lakers could also trade him before Thursday's deadline — or they could just make other moves to shore up the team's roster that is seemingly not good enough to be comfortable above .500 at this point of the season.