LeBron James declined to comment on his viral tweet or his future with the Lakers beyond this season.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke to reporters on Saturday for the first time since his hourglass tweet on Tuesday raised questions about whether the 39-year-old is losing confidence in his team as the trade deadline approaches.

When asked directly if he'd like to clarify his tweet — which came on the heels of back-to-back blowout losses — LeBron simply replied, “No.”

He gave the same one-word answer to a follow-up question on if he's made a decision regarding his $51.4 million player option with the Lakers for 2024-25. As trade rumors involving LeBron began picking up steam late this week, his agent, Rich Paul, firmly stated that the four-time MVP will not ask to be traded by the Lakers, nor will be.

The Lakers (25-25) got back to .500 with an improbable win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, despite the absence of both LeBron (ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (hip spasms).

“Very proud of our efforts in Boston,” he said. “The guys stepped up and played exceptional basketball. Beautiful to see. Beautiful to watch.”

LeBron also provided an update on his body after 50 games.

“Physically, I've been better. But I've been a lot worse,” said LeBron. “But hoping to be able to go out and contribute tonight and help our team win a ballgame.”

In 34.7 minutes, LeBron is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists on .520/.397/.726 shooting splits. He's set to start his 20th All-Star Game later this month.

LeBron is listed as questionable for the Lakers showdown with the surging New York Knicks — winners of nine straight games — at Madison Square Garden, the “mecca” of basketball, as LeBron reiterated.

When asked about his overall confidence in the Lakers' ceiling, LeBron pivoted to the importance of health and lamented the potentially season-ending injury to Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Well, honestly we took a big hit with Vando last game. Our team has always been constructed around how healthy we can be and how much chemistry we can put on the floor. So, obviously that's a big-time blow for us. But guys have to pick it up in his absence. If we can play some good basketball and string a couple wins together and not be so Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde on any given night, I think we'll be OK.”

Pre-Trade Deadline LeBron James: Never a dull moment.