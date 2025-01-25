Since LeBron James and Anthony Davis teamed up in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Lakers have been consistent favorites to win it all. They did so in 2020 inside the bubble but have yet to replicate it since then. To make matters worse, James isn't getting any younger, as his career is nearing an end.

For now, the Lakers sit at the fifth seed in the Western Conference, posting a 24-18 record. With the trade deadline approaching, it is a must for Los Angeles to make the most out of the opportunity to fill some holes in their roster while making some much-needed upgrades. However, every trade deadline doesn't always end well. For this piece, let's take a look at what a Lakers' nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline looks like.

Keeping injury-riddled pieces in the supporting cast

Injuries have been a thorn in the side of the Lakers as of late. Without a fully healthy team, LA has struggled with chemistry issues and holes on its roster. Some players who have been hit with injuries include Christian Wood (knee) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot). Lakers fans are also continuing to show disappointment over Gabe Vincent, who has never been the same since his knee injury.

By now, the Lakers front office should've realized the team has no shot at winning championships without a healthy roster. While James and Davis have had their fair share of injuries, they've stayed relatively healthy this year, and their elite level of play signals the need for a more reliable supporting cast in terms of team fit and health.

In fact, James has already implicitly expressed his desire for the Lakers front office to make some moves before the trade deadline hits. He also cited the team's need to play “perfect basketball” due to the roster construction concerns. If the Lakers want to win a championship they can properly celebrate, the team needs to part ways with their injury-prone players by the trade deadline.

The Lakers miss out on a center

For several seasons occasions now, Davis has been pleading with the front office to acquire another center. And as early as the offseason, the Lakers have been working to get the services of Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. Other big men on their radar include Nikola Vucevic, Robert Williams III, Brook Lopez, and Walker Kessler.

Unfortunately, a deal to acquire any of those big men has yet to materialize. While they did recently sign Trey Jemison to a two-way contract, as serviceable as he is, Jemison isn't a name that moves the needle. Jaxon Hayes and Christian Koloko also have their respective limitations that prevent the Lakers from returning to their championship ways. Let's not forget that the Lakers were successful inside the NBA Bubble when they had defensive-oriented big men such as Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee in the paint. As a result, it's not surprising that Davis wishes that the front office would replicate the same frontcourt depth in 2025.

Although Davis has been playing like a top-five center in the NBA today, there's no question that the team needs more personnel with size to replicate their 2020 NBA Championship run. But if they miss out on a big man, it's highly likely another playoff exit will soon follow.

The Nuggets re-assert their mastery

It would be another heartbreaker for Lakers fans to see the Purple and Gold suffer another early playoff exit. However, it would be more painful if it came once again at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. For the past two playoff appearances, the Lakers have been bounced by the Nuggets. In 2023, the Nuggets swept Los Angeles at the Western Conference Finals. A year later, Denver got the job done in five games to give the Lakers the boot in the first round.

Earlier this year, Jokic and the Nuggets reasserted their mastery by trashing the Lakers 127-102. And with Russell Westbrook, who had a disastrous stint with Los Angeles, slowly acclimating in Denver, the Purple and Gold could be in hot water once more. Should the Lakers maintain roughly the same personnel, it's a safe bet that another playoff matchup would be the same story all over again. As a result, staying put and letting the trade deadline pass would spell disaster for the Lakers. At the same time, Los Angeles must also cross their fingers that the Nuggets don't make any moves that will significantly fortify their current roster.

Both the Lakers and Nuggets are top contenders in the West. As a result, another collision course is highly likely. And if the Lakers need to exorcise some demons, the same way they defeated the Nuggets in 2020, then LA needs to make some moves to fortify their roster.