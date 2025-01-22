The Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference, and they've been looking to improve their team throughout the season with trades. They made one move acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, but there seems to be a burning desire from players on the team to make a few more transactions. Those players on the Lakers are the stars of the team, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said,” ESPN's Shams Charania wrote.

When the Lakers are healthy, they've shown that they could be unstoppable, but once they get down a few players, a lot of things change. That was one of the sentiments that head coach JJ Redick and James shared after their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It just goes back to not having a huge margin for error and I think our group is like, if one guy is gone from the rotation, there's an exponential effect to that,” Redick said after the game. “When we're healthy, we're whole and we're playing connected and we execute, I think we're a great basketball team.”

“That's how our team is constructed, we don't have room for error,” James said. “We don't have a choice. That's the way our team is constructed. We have to play close to perfect basketball.”

With the Lakers still dealing with injuries to players in their frontcourt, it's imperative that they try to add some depth in that area. Unfortunately, some people around the league think that the Lakers aren't all-in on making a trade before the deadline.

If the Lakers want to maximize the roster they have while also realizing that James is in his final years, they'll do whatever they can to.