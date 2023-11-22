Here we will look at the Los Angeles Lakers' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster of a season in 2023. Their performance has left them in sixth place in the Western Conference. Amidst their inconsistency, D'Angelo Russell has struggled to find his footing, leading many to question whether he should be traded. In this article, we will explore the Lakers' 2023 season so far, delve into Russell's struggles, and argue that trading him is the best course of action for the team.

The Lakers' 2023 season has been marked by ups and downs, with a current 8-6 record that leaves them in a tight race for a playoff spot. Despite the team's struggles, there have been glimpses of promise. Their star players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James have shown flashes of their dominance. However, the team's inconsistency has led to a lack of confidence in their ability to make a deep playoff run.

Here we will look at the Los Angeles Lakers' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Trade Who?

Sure, D'Angelo Russell has delivered a commendable performance during the 2023 season. That said, his individual success has been overshadowed by the team's collective challenges. Despite Russell's noteworthy efforts, the Lakers have struggled to leverage his contributions. This has prompted speculation about his future with the team. Several factors, such as his shooting accuracy and capacity to generate scoring opportunities for teammates, have been identified as contributors to Russell's difficulties. As of this writing, Russell is averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting under 47.0 percent from the field and under 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Why Consider Trading Russell?

Exploring the possibility of trading D'Angelo Russell could offer numerous advantages to the Lakers. Firstly, it presents an opportunity for the team to acquire valuable assets, particularly first-round picks. These can be utilized to select players better suited to the team's requirements. Moreover, trading Russell has the potential to create additional cap space. This could enable the Lakers to sign key players during free agency. Finally, a trade could signify a strategic shift for the team, conveying a commitment to substantial changes aimed at enhancing overall performance. A deal could also signal this commitment to both players and fans.

The two-year, $36 million contract that Russell secured with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer immediately raised speculation about its potential as trade bait.

Yes, the 27-year-old has had impressive averages of around 18 points and six assists, with a 37.2 percent three-point shooting record over the last three seasons. However, the Lakers already boast considerable backcourt scoring and playmaking abilities from James and Austin Reaves.

Take note as well that Russell's occasional lapses in defensive performance were a significant factor in the Denver Nuggets virtually sidelining him during their Western Conference Finals sweep.

The Lakers could exchange Russell for a more adept defender. This is along with another sizable contract like Rui Hachimura's. If the Lakers could package both contracts for a star player, they would likely not hesitate to pursue such opportunities.

Potential Trade Scenario

One potential trade involves the Lakers sending Russell and someone like Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.

Recall that Russell becomes eligible for trade in mid-December under his new guaranteed two-year contract with the Lakers. He has also waived his implied no-trade clause, providing the flexibility to trade him anywhere during mid-December.

The Lakers acquired Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2023 February trade deadline. He delivered a strong performance in his 17 games with Los Angeles, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon Tonight: 19 Points

5 Assists

4 3s

Reasoning

While Russell showcased impressive numbers in the initial playoff rounds against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in 2023, he struggled significantly against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. In that series, he averaged a paltry 6.3 points and 3.5 assists with subpar shooting percentages. If Russell encounters challenges against top-tier teams again this season, the Lakers should find it necessary to part ways with him.

Malcolm Brogdon, the Sixth Man of the Year Award winner last season, brings a well-rounded game to the table. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with impressive shooting percentages for the Boston Celtics. He signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers in October 2021 but expressed discontent with the Celtics' handling of his elbow injury and was open to a trade. Right now, Brogdon is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.0 triples per game for Portland.

Given the Blazers' rebuilding phase post-Damian Lillard's trade and the Lakers' status as title contenders led by James and Davis, the proposed trade scenario adds an intriguing dynamic to the potential dealings between Los Angeles and Portland.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, trading D'Angelo Russell is a bold move that could potentially improve the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of success in the NBA. By acquiring valuable assets and creating cap space, the team can better position itself to sign key players in free agency and draft players who fit its needs. Moreover, a trade could signal a change in the team's direction, demonstrating a commitment to making significant changes to improve their performance. While it may be difficult to part ways with Russell, the Lakers must prioritize their long-term success and make the tough decisions necessary to contend for a championship.