LeBron James is all alone in the 39,000 club after earning the remarkable feat early in the Lakers' In-Season Tournament game vs. the Jazz

LeBron James' unprecedented combination of greatness and longevity has earned him sole occupancy of the 39,000 points club, per ClutchPoints. The all-time leading scorer grabbed the illustrious milestone early in the Los Angeles Lakers' home matchup against the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.

Knowing Commissioner Adam Silver, one can assume he is absolutely ecstatic that James secured this feat during an NBA In-Season Tournament game. He is off to a hot start and hit the mark after nailing a 3-pointer about five minutes into the first quarter. Unsurprisingly, fans immediately used this piece of history to enhance James' GOAT case.

LeBron James has just reached 39,000 career points 🙌👑 pic.twitter.com/t3azkAYXFS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

We'll never see this again LeBron really the GOAT https://t.co/DCemDkNoat — Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) November 22, 2023

If everyone recognized the importance of availability and consistency, LeBron would be the unanimous goat. — Just A Cryptosis (@justacryptosis) November 22, 2023

39K bro… I don’t think anybody touches that.. ever 1 of 1.. LeBron is the GOAT — Yoncé's Child (@KweenReee) November 22, 2023

“We'll never see this again LeBron really the GOAT,” Lemon Pepper Lou posted on X. Although the league is brimming with generational talent, it is difficult to fathom another superstar possessing the durability to exceed 39,000 points for their career. Even in this heightened 3-point era of basketball.

Regardless of James' robust resume, the GOAT debate cannot be so easily concluded on this night. This discussion will forever remain divisive. But everyone can agree that the Lakers star is a true one-of-a-kind. He is currently averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his 21st NBA season, at the age of 38.

LeBron James' legacy should only get stronger the longer he plays at this level. His top mission, however, is winning another championship with the Lakers. They are looking for their sixth win in the last seven games and guaranteed advancement to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

A sound victory versus the 4-9 Jazz would be a proper way for James to celebrate the grand occasion.