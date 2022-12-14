By Michael Corvo · 5 min read

It looked like the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) were going to be predictably outclassed by the Boston Celtics (22-7) on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles was toasted in the first half and trailed the league’s best team by 20 points in the third quarter.

Then the unimaginable happened — even by NBA regular-season standards.

The Lakers — back home after a 12-day, six-game East Coast road trip — flipped the script. They embarked on an 18-0 run and took a 13-point lead with about four minutes remaining. Then, the Celtics — on the final stop of their own six-game cross-country swing — made a 13-0 run.

After two missed Anthony Davis free throws and a smooth Jayson Tatum jumper over LeBron James, LeBron missed a three at the buzzer and the teams hit overtime tied at 110.

Los Angeles was outscored 13-2 in OT by the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. They were outscored 12-8 against Boston. Westbrook made two layups early in overtime then took the Celtics’ invitation to shoot. He bricked three jumpers on three consecutive possessions before AD hoisted a regrettable early 3. It was over.

Here are three instant reactions from the latest clash between the NBA’s pillar franchises, other than WTF just happened???

LeBron James and Anthony Davis can’t mess up, at all

The Lakers’ formula for competing with elite teams is simple and uncompromising: LeBron and AD have to be otherworldly. For the most part, they were on Tuesday.

LeBron — whom ESPN’s Brian Windhorst emphasized deeply despises Boston — put on a show. Violentdunks, swaggering 3s, a pep in his step. He did the LeBron thing where he didn’t just assert his dominance — he completely owned the room. He finished with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists. And yet, his questionable shot selection down the stretch reflected a player who sensed his team would run out of gas in the extra period.

AD had 37 points and 12 rebounds. But, as in Philly, he missed key free throws in the final seconds that gave the Celtics life, along with a handful of bunnies at the rim.

Ham stuck with the same lineup of LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Troy Brown Jr. for nearly all of the fourth quarter and OT. Davis said postgame he was “fine and fekt fooThey were clearly overcome by fatigue.

The Lakers can beat any team in basketball when LeBron and AD are at the top of their respective games. Their margin of error, however, is cripplingly thin.

“One false move, they’re gonna make you pay,” said Ham.

Once again, the Lakers’ lack of depth killed them. It’s the second time this season the Lakers have blown a double-digit lead with five minutes or less to go.

“We feel like we can match up with anyone and win any game,” said Anthony Davis. “We got a bunch of fighters on our team — guys who can make plays. Just gotta finish games when we’re playing against some of the good team: Boston, Philly. But we’re a team that believes in what we do and what we got.”

“If you go up and miss 2 free throws in a big game like that then you come into the locker room & the guy's laughing and joking, you'd be questioning what type of teammate you got. I know who I'm rockin with every single night.” LeBron on AD’s reaction to his missed free throws. pic.twitter.com/JLFYZjQkRm — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 14, 2022

Lakers wings are too small

The most glaring weaknesses of the Lakers’ roster coming into the 2022-23 season were its lack of large wings and dead-eye shooters. The Celtics — who came into Tuesday with the No. 1 ranked offense and defense in the NBA — do not have these problems.

The Celtics possess two of the world’s best players — both hyper-modern, large, two-way wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This mismatch was evident. The Lakers tried going with Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn (lol), Troy Brown Jr., LeBron, and the 2-3 zone against the Celtics’ stars. None of it worked, especially before halftime.

Interesting strategy by Darin Ham to roll with AD and 4 small guards vs. Blake/Smart/White/Brown/Tatum with the Celtics up double-digits a few minutes before half. (It's not working.) — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 14, 2022

Tatum cruised to 24/4/4 in the first half and ended up with 44 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Brown had 25 points and 15 boards.

To compound matters, Los Angeles shot 8-0f-29 (27.6%) from 3 against 19-of-38 (39.6%) for Boston.

The Lakers were able to make an emphatic due to LeBron and AD’s brilliance, Westbrook picking up his game (he was terrible in the first half and in overtime), home-arena momentum, and pouncing on Celtics turnovers.

Regardless, the Lakers’ lack of length on the wing and inconsistent three-point shooting put them in a hole. A few days before NBA trade season unofficially begins on Dec. 15, the holes on the Lakers roster are as obvious as ever. Can Rob Pelinka find a way to swap out Beverley (6 points, -10) and Nunn (3 points, 6 minutes) for more size and shooting on the perimeter?

Another comeback

In his pregame press conference, Darvin Ham said he “definitely” viewed the Celtics matchup as a “barometer” for the Lakers, comparing it to the test his team passed with flying colors in Milwaukee on Dec. 2.

In that sense, the Lakers can feel optimistic about where they stand. Sure, the loss hurts, but they’ve proven — for the third time this month — an ability to hang with one of the league’s true contenders.

The Lakers’ demise vs. the Sixers — in which they erased an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime — displayed a degree of character and resiliency the team simply did not have in 2021-22. It was, genuinely, a moral victory. LeBron is welcome to disagree.

“Nothing,” he said when asked about big-picture takeaways from recent OT losses to the Sixers and Celtics. “That we lost. You’re talking to the wrong guy talking about ‘almost win.’ No. We lost.”

Tuesday was more of the same, albeit more frustrating. Despite a 79-59 third-quarter deficit, Ham’s squad kept their heads, and energy, high. Maybe I’m guilty of over-accentuating the positive, but the fact that they were even competitive is a testament to the Lakers’ newfound self-belief. Against slightly worse teams, that’s going to lead to extra dubs.