The Atlanta Falcons are four days away from finalizing their 53-man roster with the rest of the NFL. Except the NFC South franchise delivered cuts early.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Atlanta released 12 players total. Six on offense and six defenders. Including one quarterback. The list of player involves:

Matthew Cindric, offensive lineman

Ben DiNucci, quarterback

Elijah Dotson, running back

Morgan Fox, defensive lineman

Lamar Jackson, cornerback

Caleb Johnson, inside linebacker

Nikola Kalinic, tight end

Nick Kubitz, inside linebacker

Jesse Matthews, wide receiver

Ronnie Perkins, edge rusher

Quincy Skinner Jr., wide receiver

Josh Thompson, wide receiver

All 12 moves arrive as the Falcons finished winless during the NFL Preseason. Matthews Jr. was already one of the first cuts after the Dallas Cowboys loss. With Atlanta releasing him after the Friday defeat. Head coach Raheem Morris warned beforehand that Friday's game would become the make-the-roster showcase for the Falcons.

One move comes off as a closet surprise, though.

Falcons part ways with $8.5 million signing

Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot clearly wielded this type of power: Even longtime veterans aren't consider safe from landing on the final roster. Including one who signed during the offseason for $8.5 million.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle Fox rises as that surprise cut. Fox signed on March 14 to a two-year, $8.5 million deal.

Fox delivered steady production throughout his career despite not being a household name. And while playing alongside heralded stars in the past like Aaron Donald, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The former Rams and Chargers defensive lineman learned his roster date ahead of the official day when teams can top off their active rosters.

Fox piled 27.5 career sacks — including hitting six in a season twice (2020 with Rams, 2022 with the Chargers). The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also tallied 183 career tackles including 33 behind the line of scrimmage.

However, he struggled cracking the starting lineup the last two seasons with the Bolts. Starting in only seven games total the past two seasons. Atlanta handed him his fourth NFL stop.

Fox will likely still be in demand for teams needing DL depth. He can be free to sign elsewhere once he clears waivers.