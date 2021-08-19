Hornets’ LaMelo Ball will win most improved player award this season

Read it and weep. LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets will win the NBA Most Improved Player Award this season, and it should be a lock.

Think about the kind of dominance Julius Randle displayed in the 2020-21 season to make himself a runaway favorite for the award. LaMelo Ball should be able to replicate the same kind of run in year number two. A sophomore slump is always a looming threat for second year players, but that should not be the case for this young future All-Star. He averaged around 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as a full-time starter. Heading into this season, he will undoubtedly be the starter from day one and will begin his campaign to win this award.

Even though the season was 72 games instead of 82 in 2020-21, it was still a grueling season, especially with Covid-19 looming. It was not easy for any NBA player to navigate with all the drama from last season, but LaMelo Ball managed to piece together an impressive rookie campaign. It should be even better now that the world is slightly getting back to normal. Some of his key teammates missed time due to health and safety protocols.

LaMelo Ball is a pass-first player, so having the best guys available will make his job easier. Ball will be ready to roll for year two for sure.

Also, the Hornets’ roster did not have too many dramatic changes. Sure James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre are along for the ride now, but Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward played a bulk of the minutes last year. All four guys are returning and already know how Ball likes to play. LaMelo Ball pushes the pace in transition and always seems to find the right guy for an easy basket. All four of those guys know that and will be more prepared to run and find the spots they excel at the most on the floor.

Doing that will make the offense run smoothly, and LaMelo Ball will be the head of the snake, dictating everything going on the offensive end.

The keys have essentially already been given to LaMelo. Everyone within the organization knows that LaMelo Ball is the franchise player, so things will be done to keep him happy. Like signing Terry Rozier for the next five years, who he seems to be fond of. Rozier led the team in scoring, especially in the clutch, this past season. He is currently Ball’s number one target, despite the awesome lobs to Bridges, Rozier is the Hornets’ number one scoring threat.

LaMelo Ball will have plenty of help to keep this team competitive and make them a playoff team this year. Highlighting his teammates was crucial because Melo does look to get his teammates involved first, but he is a certified bucket getter when need be. He is able to determine when he needs to score and when it is time to get his teammates involved. Having a balance between the two will make him a potent threat in pick & roll situations and of course in the open floor.

The NBA Most Improved Player Award is a huge honor and signifies possible future stardom in the league. LaMelo Ball is already walking down that path and that is why this award is already locked up, especially if the Hornets clinch a playoff berth. This season is going to be a huge one for fans in the Hive, you have been warned!