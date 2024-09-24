The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. After the season, Buffalo fired head coach Don Granato due to the disappointing performance. Instead of going for some new blood behind the bench, the team went back to a franchise icon. Lindy Ruff re-joined the Sabres this summer after spending time with the New Jersey Devils.

The Sabres have one of the more intriguing cores in the NHL. Tage Thompson, Owen Power, and Rasmus Dahlin are legitimate stars in this league. Additionally, players such as Zach Benson, Bowen Byram, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have a lot of upside and could make an impact soon.

Luukkonen, specifically, is an interesting player. He is one of two young goalies the Sabres have on the roster. Devon Levi, once seen as the goalie of the future, is the other. Levi made the opening night roster as the starting goalie. However, he spent a lot of time in the AHL with the Rochester Americans last season.

The Sabres bet on their young goalies heading into 2023-24. And for the most part, they are making the same bet for this upcoming season. Buffalo did sign James Reimer to a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency. In saying this, there is room for them to add to their depth in goal.

The Sabres could add a veteran goaltender before the season begins. It's a risky trade to make given his recent track record. However, it is a trade that may not cost a whole lot to pull off. And it could bring high reward for Buffalo if it all works out.

Sabres should trade for John Gibson

John Gibson has been involved in trade talks for a couple years now. Most recently. the Detroit Red Wings have been linked to the Ducks goaltender through trade. However, nothing has materialized to this point. And there are a couple of factors that could play into this.

Gibson has a solid track record. The Ducks goalie recorded a save percentage north of .910 in each of his first eight full seasons in the league. But in the last two years, his save percentage has plummeted. In fact, he hasn't recorded a save percentage north of .890 in these last two seasons.

Of course, some of this can be explained by the quality of the team in front of him. And contending teams certainly could see him working out playing behind their defensive unit. However, his contract makes this a risky gamble to make. Gibson is owed $6.4 million in each of the next three seasons.

Contending teams are usually up against the salary cap as they keep their core around. The Sabres are not up against the cap, but a trade for Gibson would put them against it. Buffalo has a little more than $6.9 million in available space. A trade for Gibson would be dollar in, dollar out.

The Sabres could alleviate the salary involved by including Jordan Greenway as part of the return. Greenway is signed for this season at a $3 million cap hit. Buffalo would certainly need to include picks and prospects along with Greenway to make this work. But moving Greenway's contract would help the financial cost.

The Sabres do not need to put pressure on their young goalies this year. Trading for John Gibson would allow their goalies to come along a bit more gradually. And it could improve the team's chances at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.