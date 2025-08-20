Aaron Judge is in the middle of yet another MVP-caliber season for the New York Yankees. And it's clear just how impactful he is when looking at the Yankees' record since his return to the lineup. When he was on the injured list, it seemed as though the Yankees couldn't find the light at the end of the tunnel that was their slump. But with Judge in the lineup, the Yankees have gone 7-4 thus far — including a recent three-game series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the Yankees are starting a new series, a quick two-game set against AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays. And Judge wasted no time making his mark. In his very first plate appearance of the night, he took Rays starter Shane Baz deep, sending a meatball of a 92-mph cutter to straightaway center field for a 429-foot bomb.

In so doing, Judge notched his 40th home run of the season, putting him in an exclusive two-person club with Shohei Ohtani as the only active players with four or more 40-home run seasons, as noted by Talkin' Baseball on X (formerly Twitter).

Judge is in the middle of yet another incredible season, and there's no coincidence that he, for the fourth time in his career, reached the 40-home run mark. The Yankees star is a deserving MVP frontrunner, as he entered the night with a bonkers slash line of .333/.447/.687 — a line that should only get better after he hit a home run against the Rays on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge is the Yankees' driving force

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after flying out in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As if this was a big secret to begin with, the Yankees are a much better team with Judge on the active lineup. But of course, there are a few question marks at present when it comes to Judge's defensive home.

The Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger to move Judge off center field and back to his more natural position at right field. But with the elbow injury he sustained, he'll have his difficulties throwing lasers from right, hence the team's decision to use him as the designated hitter for the time being.

It goes without saying that, regardless of which position he plays, whenever Judge is in the lineup, the Yankees play at a playoff-caliber level. And on Tuesday, Judge once again set the tone for his team — with his home run being the first of three dingers in the first inning and the first of four long balls for the Yankees thus far on the night.

