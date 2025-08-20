Because Bobby Witt Jr. is not in contention for the American League MVP award this season, it is easy to say he is having a down year. Rest assured, though, the Kansas City Royals shortstop continues to prove why he is one of the most consistent players in the game today. And that carries tremendous value to a franchise characterized by volatility and futility for much of the last decade. The 25-year-old just achieved a milestone that nicely illustrates his steady excellence.

With KC (65-61) leading the Texas Rangers 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Witt launched a ball 449 feet for the 100th home run of his MLB career. He exhilarated the home crowd at Kauffman Stadium and tacked on a couple of more insurance runs in what was a 5-2 victory. The two-time All-Star and 2024 MVP runner-up is not exhibiting quite as much power in 2025 — now has 18 through 124 games — but he sure made this one count.

BOBBY WITT JR. 100th homer. 449 feet dead center 👏pic.twitter.com/lNyYfxUxgV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2025

The Royals cornerstone continues to make winning plays and help boost his squad closer to the third and final American League Wild Card slot. He has hit safely in all except two games this month. It is no coincidence that Kansas City is also rolling, winning five in a row and pulling within two and a half games of a playoff slot.

Although breakout third baseman Maikel Garcia and effective run producer Vinnie Pasquantino have certainly provided important contributions in the lineup, Bobby Witt Jr. remains this team's go-to guy. He has a .291 batting average, 69 RBIs, .350 on-base percentage, .497 slugging percentage and .847 OPS in 2025. The Gold Glover is also elevating the club on defense, posting 18 outs above average, according to FanGraphs.

Witt continues to give fans a reason to be grateful. Despite the usual small-market issues this city endures, it can gain some reassurance in knowing that No. 7 will wear a Royals uniform for at least another five years. The team will try to clinch its third straight series victory when it faces Texas on Wednesday night.