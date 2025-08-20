For the third season in a row, the Detroit Tigers have recorded at least 75 wins in the always competitive AL Central, even if they didn't secure this particular W in style.

That's right, while the Tigers have largely looked like legitimate contenders in 2025, their win over the Astros wasn't one to write home about in any meaningful way. No double-digit runs. No multiple home runs. Everyone on the team didn't even get on base. No, with the rain pouring down and the game scoreless heading into extra innings, the Tigers needed a little extra help in order to get into the win column and walk off the Houston Astros for the series win.

That help, ironically enough, came in the form of a walk when, after loading up the bases, Astros relief pitcher Kaleb Ort tossed a curveball down and away versus a 3-2 count and advanced every runner 90 feet, including Wenceel Perez to home plate for the win.

Gleyber (literally) walks it off and the Tigers beat the Astros 1-0 in extras! pic.twitter.com/Eg5WWqwamN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2025

Now understandably, this didn't rub Astros fans the right away, with online observers lamenting a season that has featured more than a few unfortunate moments. But for the Tigers? This was another example of the baseball gods looking down kindly on Detroit's finest, securing the team a crucial win in the AL Central and helping them win their fourth-straight series.

With just 34 games left to play in the regular season, the Tigers are firmly in the AL Central driver's seat, with the next two teams, the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals, at least 8.5 games back from first place. Fortunately, if the Tigers keep playing like they have been, it's safe to assume another division pennant will be heading back to the Motor City.