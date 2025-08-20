For the third season in a row, the Detroit Tigers have recorded at least 75 wins in the always competitive AL Central, even if they didn't secure this particular W in style.

That's right, while the Tigers have largely looked like legitimate contenders in 2025, their win over the Astros wasn't one to write home about in any meaningful way. No double-digit runs. No multiple home runs. Everyone on the team didn't even get on base. No, with the rain pouring down and the game scoreless heading into extra innings, the Tigers needed a little extra help in order to get into the win column and walk off the Houston Astros for the series win.

That help, ironically enough, came in the form of a walk when, after loading up the bases, Astros relief pitcher Kaleb Ort tossed a curveball down and away versus a 3-2 count and advanced every runner 90 feet, including Wenceel Perez to home plate for the win.

Now understandably, this didn't rub Astros fans the right away, with online observers lamenting a season that has featured more than a few unfortunate moments. But for the Tigers? This was another example of the baseball gods looking down kindly on Detroit's finest, securing the team a crucial win in the AL Central and helping them win their fourth-straight series.

With just 34 games left to play in the regular season, the Tigers are firmly in the AL Central driver's seat, with the next two teams, the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals, at least 8.5 games back from first place. Fortunately, if the Tigers keep playing like they have been, it's safe to assume another division pennant will be heading back to the Motor City.

More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) jokes around with his players in the dugout before their game against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park.
AJ Hinch shouts out Tigers fans after blowout win vs. AstrosJedd Pagaduan ·
Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch pumps brakes on Parker Meadows injury returnRussell Steinberg ·
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after being pulled from the game against the Los Angeles Angels after giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings at Comerica Park.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal drops honest admission after mixed outing vs. TwinsJosh Davis ·
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after giving up a hit against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Tarik Skubal falls short of breaking tie with Clayton KershawMike Gianakos ·
Aug 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases and celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Riley Greene robs Byron Buxton of HR with absurb catchZachary Draves ·
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal wears awesome custom cleats in start vs. TwinsZachary Howell ·