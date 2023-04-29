Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Statistically speaking, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl has been the single worst player in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and head coach Sheldon Keefe is finally doing something about it.

After Holl replaced Timothy Liljegren at the team’s optional morning skate ahead of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, it’s expected that he will come out of the lineup for the crucial contest.

“Leafs optional skate is underway. It is significant that Timothy Liljegren is NOT on the ice while Justin Holl is. Is has usually been the other way around. Confirmation on potential lineup to come,” wrote The Hockey News’ David Alter on Saturday morning.

Holl has been on the ice for 14 of the Bolts’ 20 goals through the five games of the series. That’s more than any Maple Leafs player in a single playoff series over the last 10 years, according to Sportsnet Stats.

He and D-partner Mark Giordano were on the ice for three of the Tampa’s four goals in Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Game 5, the franchise’s first opportunity to finally eliminate Tampa Bay.

“We need those guys to be better,” Keefe said afterwards. “They were involved in three goals tonight.”

Although the Leafs coach tried to defend Holl, saying he wasn’t the only player on the ice, it looks like he will give Liljegren an opportunity on Saturday night in Tampa.

The 23-year-old Swede hasn’t played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it makes sense to give Justin Holl a night off, especially as it isn’t an elimination game for the team.

Toronto will be looking to eliminate their Atlantic Division rivals on the road, but it will be a tall task; the Lightning have won the Eastern Conference the last three seasons, winning two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and losing to the Colorado Avalanche last year.

If the Leafs can’t get the job done on Saturday, the series will shift back to Toronto for a winner take all Game 7 for the second straight season between these two clubs.