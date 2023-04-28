Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were unable to advance to their first Eastern Conference semifinal since 2004 on Thursday night, losing on home ice to the Tampa Bay Lightning and setting up a Game 6 back in Florida on Saturday — and coach Sheldon Keefe was not happy with his team’s defensive effort.

Justin Holl has been on the ice for 14 of the Bolts’ 20 goals through five games of the series. That’s more than any Maple Leafs player in a single playoff series over the last 10 years, according to Sportsnet Stats.

He and D-partner Mark Giordano were on the ice for three of the Tampa’s four goals in Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Game 5, the franchise’s first opportunity to finally eliminate Tampa Bay.

“We need those guys to be better,” Keefe explained. “They were involved in three goals tonight.”

At the same time, Keefe stood by Holl as he continues to get absolutely caved in every time he’s on the ice.

“He’s not out there by himself in those situations when he’s getting scored on,” Keefe explained, according to Sportsnet. “[He’s] done a good job for us at different times in this series.”

Holl is a league-worst minus-seven in the 2023 playoffs. Regardless of Keefe’s comments, the Leafs’ team defense needs to be much better if they hope to eliminate the Lightning and avenge last year’s first-round loss.

Since 2020, Tampa has won eleven of twelve playoff series, en route to two Stanley Cups. The only loss was in the final against the Colorado Avalanche last year.

It’s a tall task, but Sheldon Keefe’s Leafs are still up 3-2 in the series and have a great opportunity to win one game and close out the series on Saturday.

If they’re going to do it, Justin Holl, Mark Giordano and the team’s entire D-core will need to be better.