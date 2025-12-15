Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is really good at this three-point shooting thing.

Curry exploded for 48 points, built on 12-of-19 marksmanship from beyond the arc. The Warriors, however, still fell short against the Portland Trail Blazers, 136-131, at Moda Center. They dropped to 13-14, including 6-10 on the road.

Curry gave the Warriors the lead, 129-127, with only 1:26 in the fourth quarter after his 12th three-pointer. But the Trail Blazers refused to fold, with Jerami Grant making the game-sealing free throws.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr rued their deficiencies, especially on defense, and acknowledged that they have to do better down the stretch.

“It was a great game, it was a wild game. We're just not closing out games. I think we're 5-9 now in close games,” said Kerr in a video posted by San Francisco Chronicle's Sam Gordon.

“We’ve got to find a way to connect the game. That’s my job. I’m not doing my job well this year.”

The 60-year-old Kerr admitted that they did not go back on defense fast enough after misses, crediting the Trail Blazers for their aggressiveness and attacks.

Six other players scored in double digits for the Warriors to provide support for Curry, but they still could not get the job done. They are now 4-6 in their last 10 games.

The 37-year-old Curry played in his second game back after missing five straight outings with a left quadriceps contusion.

He tallied his 28th game with at least 10 three-pointers, extending his league record.

It's back to the drawing board for Kerr and the Warriors before taking on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.