Jaylen Brown has been in the news as of late. Besides his Team USA snub, the Boston Celtics wingman recently went viral due to his supposed comments about Bronny James. During a Summer League game, cameras caught Brown talking to Kysre Gondrezick, and many lip-readers deduced that his statement went along the lines of Bronny not being a pro-level player. This brought out plenty of reactions, including upset responses from supporters of the 19-year-old. In the aftermath of it all, Brown decided to clear the air with a social media post.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA,” Brown wrote on X. “It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

Call it damage control or view it as sincere words — it didn't stop the internet from doing its thing. Brown's tweet brought out a variety of memes, and the content was pure comedy gold.

For more context, Brown's viral moment occurred when he and Gondrezick were watching the Summer League clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics this past Monday. During the outing, Bronny visibly struggled, finishing with two points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor. He missed all of his attempts from downtown, prolonging his Summer League three-point drought.

The 6-foot-2 guard's performance could have been a contributing factor to why many agreed with lip-readers' unanimous interpretation of Brown's statement. One could also add in Bronny's previous outings too. As mentioned, the USC product is currently going through an outside shooting slump; Bronny is now 0-of-15 from three-point range through four Summer League games. He has yet to have a high-scoring night, opening wider doors to conversations about his overall readiness for the pros.

Nonetheless, the Lakers are looking forward to develop their young prospect, based on a recent interview by JJ Redick. The newly-hired head coach spoke in detail about developing Bronny into a defensive player, which is arguably a suitable route, given the guard's physical traits. What Bronny lacks in height, he makes up for in athleticism and quick feet. Redick also mentioned how Bronny “has a really good instinctive nature” on the defensive end, even going as far as claiming that the former Trojan could eventually be a Lu Dort-like player.

In a league that glorifies offensive talent, a hard-nosed stopper is a refreshing sight to see. Whether or not Bronny James ends up as one is yet to be seen. But who knows? Maybe he'll somehow become that pesky workhorse for the purple and gold in the years to come.