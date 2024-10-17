After a number of appearances the last few months and eventually pairs surfacing online, Nike and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James have officially unveiled the Nike LeBron 22. The signature Nike lifetime athlete will add yet another silhouette to his storied sneaker catalogue as he prepares for his twenty-second year of dominating the NBA. Look for King James to be showcasing his newest sneakers all throughout the upcoming season.

We first saw LeBron James debut the Nike LeBron 22 during the Summer Olympics in Paris for Team USA, but we've gotten better glimpses of the silhouette all throughout Lakers Training Camp. Taking a slight detour from the previous Nike LeBron 1, this upcoming shoe is inspired by the pressure James has felt all throughout his career while smashing expectations in the process.

Nike officially unveiled the LeBron 22 in a promotional video. The ad features the sneakers encased in a hydraulic press, crushing significant obstacles James has had to encounter. The shoes first appeared in the upcoming “Crown Jewel” colorway releasing November 1, 2024.

Nike LeBron 22

The video notably features the hydraulic press smashing the items as follows: an expiring shot clock, a rim, a purple raptor, a green leprechaun, bricks, media microphones, books, an engine piston, and an hour glass.

A few of these are obvious, but we'll point towards the subtle references to the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons as Eastern Conference foes LeBron James had to take down in the past. In the same breath, he's conquering media scrutiny, smashing record books, and defying Father Time as the promo draws to a close.

The Nike LeBron 22 will return in a low-top structure similar to that of the LeBron 21. The shoes feature a saddled upper with an overlapping Nike Swoosh extending through the midsole/outsole. The shoes are based in Cushlon 2.0 and feature Nike Air outsoles on the back heel. As with all LeBron James Nike sneakers, these are built with maximum comfort in mind while providing responsiveness and stability for all of James' explosive movement.

The Nike LeBron 22 will release in its debut “Crown Jewel” colorway on November 1, 2024. The sneakers will come in full sizing for the whole family, dropping on Nike platforms and retailers everywhere. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $180.

