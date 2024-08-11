Team USA's mission is now complete after taking home the Gold Medal over France in the Olympic Basketball Men's Final. It's now the fifth-consecutive Gold Medal for the United States in the event, dubbed “The Avengers” by Team Captain LeBron James. But only King James would be bold enough to wear Gold Medal sneakers while the game hung in the balance.

Unveiled during the start of the Olympic Games, LeBron James has been rocking his newest signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 22, in various USA-themed colorways. However, his fifth Gold Medal appearance warranted something special and James stepped out to shootaround in a glistening aqua pair of the 22s.

The pair features a blue/teal/purple iridescent upper and extends into a speckled teal midsole. James wore these during shootaround while preparing for his third Gold Medal game. The shoes were certainly eye-catching, but they were no match for the viral sneakers LeBron eventually laced up for the start of the game.

Nike LeBron 22 PE “Gold Medal”

The in-game pair worn by James featured a Metallic Gold shimmering upper throughout the entirety of the shoes. Accented with dark hits through the logos, laces, and sockliner, the shoes are finished with a translucent and speckled gold outsole. The shoes were impossible to miss while watching the game and the confidence exuded by James and his sneakers was apparent in the biggest moments.

The display of confidence was matched by James' 14 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds as the United States took home the Gold handily. He earns his third Olympic Gold Medal and while he doesn't see himself returning to Los Angeles for the 2028 games, it's safe to say “The King” went out in style. And no, these won't be made available to the public – they're a Nike exclusive reserved for the gold standard and earned by LeBron himself.